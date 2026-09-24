6 Small Details That Could Take My 'Hidden Gem' Golf Club To The Next Level

I'm a long-time member of a good golf club with a high quality course, but it doesn't quite have the stature of some of the country's best venues.

It's not ranked inside the top 100 courses, despite having a challenging and picturesque track that I genuinely enjoy playing every week and have rarely ever heard a bad word about.

I often ponder why my 'hidden gem' home course doesn't quite get the recognition and plaudits it deserves, and I think it might be in the finer details.

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We've likely had plenty of course reviewers play at some point and we're regularly welcoming visitors and other clubs via matches and tournaments.

I imagine they always enjoy the course but I think people could leave the club with better memories and a feeling of 'wow, that was special' if it were just for some small details.

Golf Monthly has previously written about the small things that can make a golf club 1% better, and my themes are along the same lines.

If every tiny detail improves the experience by 1%, a golf club can quickly move to the next level from a lovely hidden gem to a must-play that achieves renowned status.

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These all cost money and I'm aware that isn't readily available during these financially testing times. The price of golf fees continue to increase and a Covid-19 bubble bursting would be devastating for clubs.

Many clubs are already very expensive for golfers so these finer details could at least help justify the cost for some members and visitors to sustain traffic and finances for the future.

So, what would my small improvements be? I've listed six, and let me know in the comments what small details you think helps to elevate a golf club.

1. Logos

I recently played one of Golf Monthly's UK&I Top 100 courses that has been on the ascent in recent years, and the amount of logos on show was striking.

From the coffee mugs to takeaway cups, practice green pins, tee markers, bins, ball washers and even the golf balls used as locker key rings, they were everywhere.

Said club even had its own logo'd tees, ball markers and pitch forks to take on the 1st tee, which is another touch that makes things feel special.

It might sound like they had gone a bit overboard, but I think the complete opposite.

It felt like you were at a special venue and one that has taken time to go the extra mile.

Sure, some logo'd takeaway coffee cups probably only cost a few hundred pounds but they do make a difference.

And when you add that up across all areas of the clubhouse, locker room, practice facilities and course it really does create an elevated experience.

Generic items you see everywhere else means it all just blends in, whereas bespoke items give the impression that you're not at an 'ordinary' establishment.

When you add it all up it costs a lot of money, but it is an investment that leaves customers with a higher chance or returning or recommending to friends.

It might sound a bit silly, but it worked on me!

2. A house lager

Time for a cold beer after the round (Image credit: Getty Images)

And to continue the 'bespoke' feel, a thought I had recently was how cool it might be to have some special club ales.

A lager or IPA with the golf club's name and logo attached would be another detail that would elevate the experience - and this is something I have seen at other top clubs around the country. The tap and glass could have the club's logo on as well.

I have no idea how this would be arranged and I'm sure it would be costly and involve contacting brewers, but it might be worth it to leave a lasting impression.

Even adding local ales to support local breweries would be a nice touch to differentiate them from the usual drinks we see everywhere in pubs and bars across the country.

Again, this might be costly - and everything on this list is - but it all adds to the experience for the members, guests and visitors.

3. Paths

If we're going to talk about details, the paths are always going to come up.

Gravel pathways that bleed into the rough with no definition shows a lack of attention to detail, which you rarely see at the top clubs.

Greens, fairways and general course conditioning are and should obviously be the priority for greenkeepers, but a pathway that has clearly been shown full attention is a great way to showing golfers that the course they're playing on is a premium one.

I've seen artificial grass pathways that look smart, as do the rubber tarmac-style ones. I think the key is edging and real definition, which is done well with things like well-maintained wooden panels or barriers.

4. Flower beds

A flower bed can make a huge difference on a golf course, particularly around tee boxes as long as they don't get in the way or make mowing more difficult.

This is likely something members can help with or a general club maintenance staff member and is another way to show that presentation is a priority.

Tee boxes can often be fairly boring parts of the course so anything to spruce them up makes a difference - and who doesn't love pretty flowers?!

5. Practice facilities

Great practice facilities can drastically improve the whole golf club experience (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are two extremes when it comes to the practice facilities, with the top clubs featuring beautiful grass ranges with pyramids of Pro V1s and the more entry level venues featuring a poorly conditioned mats and battered golf balls.

My club is somewhere in the middle, but the range balls can certainly be improved. The current ones are old non-range balls in bad condition, so much so that they can damage your clubs.

A nice, covered range with fresh, good quality balls can go a long way. I'm not asking for Trackman technology or unlimited Pro V1s but the range is somewhere a lot of golfers visit, so it's worth leaving a good impression.

As mentioned above, logo'd flags on the practice green are nice details, and a good short game facility with green contours you'd actually see on the course and proper bunkers is another thing many will appreciate.

A full-spec short game area likely costs tens of thousands, though, so it is tricky for clubs to commit to. I would use it a lot, but whether it's an outlay worth investing in is a question for those higher up.

6. Entrance

Everyone who steps foot on property comes through the entrance, and it's possibly an under-looked area at clubs, including mine.

Sure, a new car park will cost tens of thousands to re-tarmac or gravel, but it it worth a small investment to tidy up, re-plant or re-paint?

Is the 'Welcome to X Golf Club' sign looking a bit tired and what improvements could be made to give visitors the very best impression? They're questions clubs could think about asking themselves if they don't already.

Not all clubs can afford a grand, gated entrance with a million-pound car park but the details matter so any small improvements could make a big difference.