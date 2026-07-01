Looking For A Base To Tour England’s Most Golf-Rich County? I Stumbled Across This Perfect Solution
Rob Smith enjoys a visit to this excellent golf resort, which is perfectly located for playing some premier-league Yorkshire courses but also a destination in its own right
Sandburn Hall
- Par 73, 6,518 yards
- GF: £45wd, £55we
- Stay & Play: packages available
- W: sandburnhall.co.uk
The Golf
Over the last few years, I have somewhat belatedly become a devotee of Yorkshire golf. It was therefore a very pleasant surprise to stumble across this fine young course, peacefully situated not far from York, midway between three Golf Monthly Top 100 giants: Alwoodley and Moortown to the west; Ganton to the east.
Running over an expansive plot, the course opened in 2005 and has more recently received significant improvements courtesy of Martin Ebert. Playing in mid-April following such a wet start to the year, I was extremely impressed by its presentation and the attention to detail.
The back nine bunkering was fully upgraded last winter and is very impressive, with the front nine scheduled for later this year. Water comes into play on about a third of the holes, including the fine par-3 6th where I contrived to miss a very makeable birdie putt, and the risk-reward par 5s at 12 and 17. You may also be tempted by some of the region's more famous and historic courses, but just on its own, Sandburn Hall certainly ticks more than enough golfing boxes.
The hotel
Family-owned and run, the 40-room hotel opened five years ago and perfectly reflects the barn style of its farming heritage, but with all mod-cons. Architecturally attractive, with varied and very tastefully furnished accommodation, it's a peaceful and reviving place to stay.
I greatly enjoyed my dinners in the adjacent Tykes restaurant, which is exactly my kind of place – informal but smart, the friendliest service and a delicious and reasonably priced menu offering freshly cooked delights. Breakfast was equally good, and I'd happily return with a group of golfing friends as part of a tour. Sandburn Hall may not yet be fully on the travelling golfer's radar, but it certainly deserves to be.
Best Deal
The Sunday Driver package starts from £150pp to include a £30 dinner allowance, accommodation, full English or continental breakfast, and two 18-hole rounds (based on two sharing a Signature Room and subject to availability).
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Rob has been playing golf for more than 45 years and been a contributing editor for Golf Monthly since 2012. He specialises in course reviews and travel, and has played nearly 1,300 courses in almost 50 countries. Last year, his tally was 77, 44 of them for the first time, which included his 1,000th in the UK&I. One of Rob's primary roles is helping to prepare the Top 100 Courses, of which he has played all, as well as the Next 100 where he is missing two in Scotland and four in Ireland. He has been a member of Tandridge for over 30 years where his handicap hovers around 14. You can contact him at r.smith896@btinternet.com.
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