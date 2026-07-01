Looking For A Base To Tour England’s Most Golf-Rich County? I Stumbled Across This Perfect Solution

Sandburn Hall

Par 73, 6,518 yards

73, 6,518 yards GF: £45wd, £55we

£45wd, £55we Stay & Play: packages available

packages available W: sandburnhall.co.uk

The Golf

Over the last few years, I have somewhat belatedly become a devotee of Yorkshire golf. It was therefore a very pleasant surprise to stumble across this fine young course, peacefully situated not far from York, midway between three Golf Monthly Top 100 giants: Alwoodley and Moortown to the west; Ganton to the east.

The course at Sandburn Hall is beautifully presented (Image credit: Sandburn Hall)

Running over an expansive plot, the course opened in 2005 and has more recently received significant improvements courtesy of Martin Ebert. Playing in mid-April following such a wet start to the year, I was extremely impressed by its presentation and the attention to detail.

The back nine bunkering was fully upgraded last winter and is very impressive, with the front nine scheduled for later this year. Water comes into play on about a third of the holes, including the fine par-3 6th where I contrived to miss a very makeable birdie putt, and the risk-reward par 5s at 12 and 17. You may also be tempted by some of the region's more famous and historic courses, but just on its own, Sandburn Hall certainly ticks more than enough golfing boxes.

The hotel

The friendly hotel is spacious and very tastefully decorated (Image credit: Sandburn Hall)

Family-owned and run, the 40-room hotel opened five years ago and perfectly reflects the barn style of its farming heritage, but with all mod-cons. Architecturally attractive, with varied and very tastefully furnished accommodation, it's a peaceful and reviving place to stay.

The clubhouse looks out over the closing hole (Image credit: Sandburn Hall)

I greatly enjoyed my dinners in the adjacent Tykes restaurant, which is exactly my kind of place – informal but smart, the friendliest service and a delicious and reasonably priced menu offering freshly cooked delights. Breakfast was equally good, and I'd happily return with a group of golfing friends as part of a tour. Sandburn Hall may not yet be fully on the travelling golfer's radar, but it certainly deserves to be.

Looking down over the final green at Sandburn Hall with the clubhouse and hotel beyond (Image credit: Sandburn Hall)

Best Deal

The Sunday Driver package starts from £150pp to include a £30 dinner allowance, accommodation, full English or continental breakfast, and two 18-hole rounds (based on two sharing a Signature Room and subject to availability).