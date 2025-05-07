A Perfect Marriage Between Award-Winning Independent Hotel And Wales' Oldest Affiliated Golf Club

Grove of Narberth hotel

Tenby Golf Club has its own accommodation but for this trip I stayed ten miles north at this beautiful hotel just outside Narberth. About a month before my visit, the Grove of Narberth won the Independent Hotel of the Year award at the Independent Hotel Show and it’s easy to see why.

Grove of Narberth enjoys a beautifully secluded setting (Image credit: Owen Howells, Grove of Narberth)

Lovingly, painstakingly and sympathetically restored earlier this century, its feel and vibe are the kind that make you never want to leave. My wife took an irrational shine to everything in our room – name Cwtch, Welsh for ‘cuddle’ - but with theft still being a crime I managed to persuade her to depart with just ideas and inspiration instead.

We stayed in the 'Cwtch' room at Grove of Narberth (Image credit: Grove of Narberth hotel)

The food is exceptional whether in the Artisan Rooms or Fernery Restaurant, where we joined a jazz night dinner on our first evening. As for the cooked-to-order breakfast, it was next-level and the perfect way to start the day.

The Fernery Restaurant at Grove of Narberth (Image credit: Grove of Narberth hotel)

The golf

Tenby: par 72, 6,530 yards

One of the best golf courses in Wales, the fine links at Tenby Golf Club starts with a rollercoaster par 5, then dots about this way and that en route to the farthest point at the 9th tee, a fine par 4 doglegging gently right that affords you cracking views along the South Beach and back to town.

Mishits may gather back in on the punchbowl 4th green at Tenby (Image credit: Tenby Golf Club)

You’ll remember the table-top 3rd green, as anything missing it will leave a testing up and down, but the links gives back straightaway, with the punchbowl 4th green more generously disposed to slight miscues.

Tricky up-and-downs around the 14th green at Tenby just before you cross the railway (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

There are 15 holes set between the railway and the South Beach, with the 5th, 9th, 12th and 13th tees overlooking the sea. The three other holes from 15 to 17 lie across the railway, with the downhill par-3 17th gazing out to sea the pick of the trio.

Best deal

You can add golf as an activity to enhance your stay as part of the booking process at Grove of Narberth, with the team organising the golf for you (subject to availability).

The buildings have been beautifully restored at Grove of Narberth (Image credit: Owen Howells, Grove of Narberth)

Room prices are dynamic and the overall rate will vary with season and room price/level. Stays in May 2025, for example, started from £310 per room per night B&B, with golf experiences then available at £65pp.

(prices correct at time of publication in May 2025)

Grove of Narberth,

Grove,

Molleston,

Narberth,

Pembrokeshire,

SA67 8BX.

T: 01834 860915

E: reservations@grovenarberth.co.uk

W: grovenarberth.co.uk