A Perfect Marriage Between Award-Winning Independent Hotel And Wales' Oldest Affiliated Golf Club
Jeremy Ellwood heads down to Pembrokeshire to stay at the beautiful Grove of Narberth hotel within striking distance of the links at Tenby
Grove of Narberth hotel
Tenby Golf Club has its own accommodation but for this trip I stayed ten miles north at this beautiful hotel just outside Narberth. About a month before my visit, the Grove of Narberth won the Independent Hotel of the Year award at the Independent Hotel Show and it’s easy to see why.
Lovingly, painstakingly and sympathetically restored earlier this century, its feel and vibe are the kind that make you never want to leave. My wife took an irrational shine to everything in our room – name Cwtch, Welsh for ‘cuddle’ - but with theft still being a crime I managed to persuade her to depart with just ideas and inspiration instead.
The food is exceptional whether in the Artisan Rooms or Fernery Restaurant, where we joined a jazz night dinner on our first evening. As for the cooked-to-order breakfast, it was next-level and the perfect way to start the day.
The golf
Tenby: par 72, 6,530 yards
One of the best golf courses in Wales, the fine links at Tenby Golf Club starts with a rollercoaster par 5, then dots about this way and that en route to the farthest point at the 9th tee, a fine par 4 doglegging gently right that affords you cracking views along the South Beach and back to town.
You’ll remember the table-top 3rd green, as anything missing it will leave a testing up and down, but the links gives back straightaway, with the punchbowl 4th green more generously disposed to slight miscues.
There are 15 holes set between the railway and the South Beach, with the 5th, 9th, 12th and 13th tees overlooking the sea. The three other holes from 15 to 17 lie across the railway, with the downhill par-3 17th gazing out to sea the pick of the trio.
Best deal
You can add golf as an activity to enhance your stay as part of the booking process at Grove of Narberth, with the team organising the golf for you (subject to availability).
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Room prices are dynamic and the overall rate will vary with season and room price/level. Stays in May 2025, for example, started from £310 per room per night B&B, with golf experiences then available at £65pp.
(prices correct at time of publication in May 2025)
Grove of Narberth,
Grove,
Molleston,
Narberth,
Pembrokeshire,
SA67 8BX.
T: 01834 860915
E: reservations@grovenarberth.co.uk
W: grovenarberth.co.uk
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly. He is an expert on the Rules of Golf having qualified through an R&A course to become a golf referee. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 91 of the Next 100, making him well-qualified when it comes to assessing and comparing our premier golf courses. He has now played 1,000 golf courses worldwide in 35 countries, from the humblest of nine-holers in the Scottish Highlands to the very grandest of international golf resorts. He reached the 1,000 mark on his 60th birthday in October 2023 on Vale do Lobo's Ocean course. Put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content.
Jezz can be contacted via Twitter - @JezzEllwoodGolf
Jeremy is currently playing...
Driver: Ping G425 LST 10.5˚ (draw setting), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 55 S shaft
3 wood: Srixon ZX, EvenFlow Riptide 6.0 S 50g shaft
Hybrid: Ping G425 17˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 S shaft
Irons 3- to 8-iron: Ping i525, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Irons 9-iron and PW: Honma TWorld TW747Vx, Nippon NS Pro regular shaft
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 50˚ and 54˚, 12˚ bounce, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Putter: Kramski HPP 325
Ball: Any premium ball I can find in a charity shop or similar (or out on the course!)
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Bettor Turns £10 Bet Into £15,000 After Predicting All Four Winners From Four Separate Tours
One lucky UK bettor landed a near £15,000 ($19,864.87) from a £5.08 ($6.77) each way bet, with the individual predicting all four winners from the PGA Tour, LIV Golf League, Champions Tour and LPGA Tour
-
Two Changes I'd Make To PGA Tour Signature Events
Here are two changes I'd make to the PGA Tour's Signature Event model...