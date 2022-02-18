Portumna Golf Club Course Review

GF €30-€45

Par 72, 6,684 yards

Slope 125

GM Verdict – A rhythmic, free-flowing parkland wrapped up in deep forest.

Favourite Hole – The 16th is the shortest par 4 playing alongside the forest, yet it requires two careful shots to find a high green.

The challenging 13th hole where staying away from the trees is a must (Image credit: Kevin Markham)

This is a parkland beauty lost in deep forest, cavorting over old estate lands where deer roam and towering trees stand old and alone. It is big and muscular, it has the frills, it has a signature hole (par-5 17th) often discussed in conversations about Ireland’s ‘best holes’, and it rates highly in national rankings. Why then is it on a list of 'hidden gems' rather than one about the best golf courses in Ireland? It is a head-scratcher, for sure, but Portumna continues to fly below the radar, probably rating as the second-best course in County Galway behind only the splendidly remote links at Connemara Golf Club.

The signature par-5 17th is regarded by some as one of the best holes in Ireland (Image credit: Kevin Markham)

The course moved to the Harewood Estate in 1935 and was extended to 18 holes by Eddie Connaughton in 1992. It boasts low, easy-moving terrain with forest bordering all sides. This gives Portumna a peaceful isolation. This is amplified by the mature oak, ash and beech trees scattered across the heart of the course. It all combines to create a relaxing rhythm that’s easy to settle into. It is also a thoroughly playable course for all standards of golfer. The deer add an extra flourish as do the stone towers which appear sporadically. These were erected as viewing points when the estate hosted horse races across the land. They are a unique and quirky feature as is the old lime kiln behind the 6th green.

Looking back up the 16th hole (Image credit: Kevin Markham)

Portumna promises a tantalising day with the driver especially if you are a straight hitter. Trees often make the tee feel enclosed – doubly so for the holes adjacent to the forest – which means shaping the ball needs control. But weave your way past the trunks and canopies, and Portumna’s graceful design, rolling over gentle ridges and crests, is richly rewarding.

What works so well is how attractive the holes look from the tee. There are several standout holes: the 5th is an immaculate downhill par 3 swallowed up by trees while holes 6, 13 and 14 are beauties, too. A special mention must, however, be made for the final three holes which form Portumna’s signature stretch. The short par-4 16th promises two sweet shots next to the forest, with trees squeezing the approach to a green on the rise. The par-5 17th is much discussed because of the long lake (the course’s only water) along the right, which threatens all approach shots to a green on the water’s edge. Then, at 181 yards, the bunkerless 18th is a surprisingly daunting finish, with a green benched into a rising slope. Don’t be short.