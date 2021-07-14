There’s an embarrassment of golfing riches within easy striking distance of the renowned, and recently revamped, Prince’s Golf Club.

Kent’s Golf Coast – A Playground Of Prince’s and Royals

The Kent coast will be the focus of the golfing world this week as the world’s best do battle for the 149th Open Championship at Royal St George’s.

But Royal St George’s is certainly not the only historic links in this corner of Kent, nor is it the only links venue to have hosted The Open Championship.

Right next door to Royal St George’s, Prince’s Golf Club played host to The Open Championship of 1932 – an event that was won by the great Gene Sarazen. It was “The Squire’s” only Open triumph.

Prince’s once again played host to Final Qualifying for this year’s Open Championship, and will do so again in 2022.

In recent years, Prince’s has gone from strength to strength. A huge amount of work and effort has been put in to enhance the golfing and visitor experience.

The three nines have been significantly renovated and improved upon, and luxurious on-site accommodation has been developed to make Prince’s one of the leading play-and-stay venues in the country.

Just 74 miles from London, and with excellent rail links to nearby Sandwich, Prince’s is easily accessible and is the ideal base for exploring Kent’s golfing coastline.

Prince’s offers 38 bedrooms including two luxurious suites in their Lodge and adjoining Lodge Houses. Accommodation is spacious and contemporary in styling.

There’s a lounge bar, snooker room, conference space and use of gym and spa facilities are available.

The Brasserie on the Bay offers excellent dining, as does the first-rate clubhouse.

On course, the three nines – Shore, Dunes and Himalayas have all been improved upon dramatically over the last few years through significant investment and the brilliant design of course architect Martin Ebert.

As a result of these changes and improvements, Prince’s broke into Golf Monthly’s 2021/22 Top 100 Courses ranking, coming in at an impressive 76th.

The Himalayas has seen the most striking alterations and it features two completely new holes – the long par-5 2nd which combines the old 2nd and 3rd holes and the fabulous par-3 5th that plays out towards the sea and demands a precise iron shot to a raised green.

Prince's 5th hole Himalayas

Elsewhere, there have been significant changes to the bunkering, the green complexes and surrounding off-course areas.

On Shore and Dunes, much like on the Himalayas, natural “sand scrape” areas have been added as, not only an attractive landscaping feature, but also as a habitat for rare species of coastal flora and fauna.

Greens have been extended and tees added. There’s a brilliant new par-3 on Shore that plays out towards the sea.

Using Prince’s as a base, another former Open venue – Royal Cinque Ports is just a few miles down the coast.

Host to the Open Championships of 1909 and 1920, it’s a strong course with a great variety of holes forging out to the turn and then back into the prevailing wind.

There’s a fine run for home from the 12th; one of the most challenging stretches you’ll find anywhere.

Further south, towards Dungeness, Littlestone Golf Club delivers a superb test of links golf where straight driving is at a premium.

A short drive north from Prince’s, North Foreland looks out to where the English Channel meets the North Sea with wide and fast-running fairways leading to excellent greens.

East Kent, Kent's golf coast, is home to some of England’s best seaside golf, as this week’s Open Championship at Royal St George’s will showcase.

Prince’s Golf Club is an ideal hub from which to explore this brilliant golfing coastline.

Not only does it offer Top 100-quality links golf, blending history with modern architectural excellence, but it also provides spacious, elegant accommodation and fine dining. It’s a rather appealing prospect.

To book your game or stay at Prince's visit www.princesgolfclub.co.uk or call 01304 611118