It’s A Long Way To Tipperary, But Well Worth It To Play The Finest Courses On The Island Of Ireland

The Island of Ireland

With more than 400 courses from which to choose, Ireland and Northern Ireland together have been a very compelling draw for the travelling golfer for decades. No fewer than 21 are in the current Golf Monthly Top 100, with a further dozen included in the Next 100. They are also home to a brilliant array of less well-known or celebrated courses, from parkland classics such as Belvoir Park and Malone near Belfast and the two very different designs at Headfort in County Meath, through links such as Strandhill in County Sligo and Cork in the extreme south, then onto hidden gems such as Wicklow in the east and the outrageous 9-holer at Cruit Island way over in stunning County Donegal in the north-west.

The Championship Course at Royal County Down has a sensational setting (Image credit: Getty Images)

Naturally, it is links golf that dominates the itineraries of those making the pilgrimage from all over the world, with two of the Top 10 both in Northern Ireland; the Championship Course at Royal County Down and the Dunluce Course at Royal Portrush. Nearby is the thrilling links at Portstewart where work continues in the quest to further enhance the back nine. Heading clockwise around the island from here, you will find historic County Louth before four brilliant links in the Dublin area; The Island, the recently renamed Jameson Golf Links and its immediate neighbour, Portmarnock, and Pat Ruddy’s wonderful European Club.

The short sixteenth at Old Head is one of many holes that cling dramatically to the cliffs (Image credit: Old Head Golf Links)

Inland treats include the revamped Druid’s Glen and Mount Juliet before heading down to the extreme south and the quite sensational Old Head before a flurry of world-class links such as Waterville, Tralee, Ballybunion, Doonbeg and Lahinch. Here, you will also find the Golf Course at Adare Manor, host of the next Ryder Cup in Europe in 2027. As you continue, there is plenty more still to come at Carne, Enniscrone, County Sligo, the three fabulous courses at Rosapenna and the two at Ballyliffin. Such is the wealth and wide variety of golf on offer, it would be impossible to run out of new and exciting places to play in Ireland.

Ballybunion

The approach to the brilliant eleventh hole on the Old Course at Ballybunion (Image credit: Jacob Sjoman)

Old Course - Par 71, 6,383 yards

- Par 71, 6,383 yards Cashen Course - 72, 6,290 yards

Ballybunion has a deserved reputation that attracts golfers from near and far. It perches alongside Ireland’s rugged and beautiful Atlantic coast in County Kerry, with the opening holes of the Old easing you into the round before things really take off from the 7th hole onwards.

Looking down over the penultimate hole and final tee on the Old Course (Image credit: Jacob Sjoman)

All the way from here, you enjoy a thrilling and very scenic adventure through the dunes where some of the holes cling precariously to the cliff-tops, while others duck and dive their way along and through the sandhills. The Cashen Course is a dramatic alternative making Ballybunion Golf Club a brilliant 36-hole venue.

Druids Glen

The par-3 eighth hole at Druids Glen (Image credit: Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort)

Par 72, 6,732 yards

It takes bravery, confidence and deep pockets to temporarily close a Top 100 course in order to improve and refurbish the entire offering. That is exactly what happened at this exceptionally pretty, modern championship course that has hosted the Irish Open on four occasions in its relatively brief, 29-year history.

The must-hit short twelfth is beautifully sited (Image credit: Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort)

The project involved replacing more than 90,000 square metres of topsoil, rebuilding all the greens, and a €1.3 million investment into its irrigation. Druids Glen is one of the most attractive inland courses in Ireland; playable but more than testing enough, and a great alternative to the nation’s links.

Royal Portrush

The par-4 fifth on the Dunluce Course at Royal Portrush runs down to the beach (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dunluce Course - Par 72, 6,476 yards

- Par 72, 6,476 yards Valley Course - Par 71, 6,346 yards

Despite the brilliance of Royal County Down, there are plenty of golfing enthusiasts who think that the Dunluce Course at Royal Portrush is the best in all Ireland. Originally designed by the godfather of golf course design, Harry Colt, it received a major upgrade prior to hosting the 2019 Open.

Looking back down the short sixth on the Dunluce Course (Image credit: Getty Images)

This included the creation of two excellent new holes, the par-5 7th, Curran Point, and the par 4 that follows, Dunluce, way out in the dunes. This is a course with no weaknesses, while ongoing changes to the Valley Course at Royal Portrush are designed to improve an already excellent experience. Host again of The Open in 2025, Royal Portrush is more than deserving of its global acclaim.