Is This The Best Christy O’Connor Junior Golf Course Design Of All?

He may have hit one of the greatest shots in Ryder Cup history, but Christy O’Connor Junior extended his talents to designing golf courses. His most famous is Galway Bay. Unlike many fine courses in the west of Ireland, such as Ballybunion and Lahinch, it is not a links, despite being tucked close to the sea on two sides, but there is a grace and glide to this course that is positively hypnotic.

Looking back down the 11th hole at Galway Bay (Image credit: Kevin Markham)

The setting is beautiful and the endless rolling terrain is embellished by the lack of trees. Any tree that does appear leaves you in no doubt as to the prevailing winds. Walk around the clubhouse and you will see the canopies of a few wind-bent hawthorn angled at 90˚. This is Ireland’s west coast and the wind has travelled a long way by sea so please factor that in to your game plan. As you play the 431-yard par-4 12th, typically driving into the teeth of it, you will appreciate why it is Index 1 and one of the toughest par 4s in the country.

The view from the tee on the very tough par-4 12th at Galway Bay (Image credit: Kevin Markham)

The sea, the sea..

The sea is visible from everywhere including the clubhouse bar, which shows off a dozen holes. Little wonder then that Galway Bay bills itself as an ‘oceanside’ course with eight holes squeezing tightly against the bay on both nines. It is smart routing, with the drive on the par-5 14th proving the highlight. The hole arcs tightly around the beach and your approach shots have the Burren and Atlantic as the backdrop.

The 9th is one of a dozen holes you can see from the clubhouse at Galway Bay (Image credit: Kevin Markham)

Of those eight holes, three use a small knoll known locally as Leadmine Hill. More than 200 years ago a lead mine existed underneath what is now the 13th tee box. If you look over the back, down onto the beach, you’ll see the mine shaft entrance.

Conditioned to perfection

Galway Bay is a big and expansive course. The mounding gives it real swagger as the fairways sweep into vast and intricate green complexes. When you factor in the wind, you will appreciate why everything feels so generous… although that cannot be said of the ever-present bunkering. That par-4 12th has six bunkers on the inside elbow of the dogleg and another two at the green, which sits beyond a vast pond. It plays as an easy five-shotter, but a six is easier still.

Despite the consistency and rhythm of holes, what may stand out most is the incredible conditioning of the course. There is little doubt that O’Connor’s absolute precision with a 2-iron at The Belfry in 1989 is reflected in the greenkeeping team’s pursuit of perfection. It is immaculate from first to last.

ESSENTIALS

Address: Galway Bay Golf Resort, Renville, Oranmore, County Galway.

Stats: par 72, 6,797 yards

GF: €100-€200