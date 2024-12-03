Is This The Best Christy O’Connor Junior Golf Course Design Of All?
The Irishman who hit 'that' famous 2-iron in the 1989 Ryder Cup also boasts an impressive golf course design CV including this west of Ireland beauty
He may have hit one of the greatest shots in Ryder Cup history, but Christy O’Connor Junior extended his talents to designing golf courses. His most famous is Galway Bay. Unlike many fine courses in the west of Ireland, such as Ballybunion and Lahinch, it is not a links, despite being tucked close to the sea on two sides, but there is a grace and glide to this course that is positively hypnotic.
The setting is beautiful and the endless rolling terrain is embellished by the lack of trees. Any tree that does appear leaves you in no doubt as to the prevailing winds. Walk around the clubhouse and you will see the canopies of a few wind-bent hawthorn angled at 90˚. This is Ireland’s west coast and the wind has travelled a long way by sea so please factor that in to your game plan. As you play the 431-yard par-4 12th, typically driving into the teeth of it, you will appreciate why it is Index 1 and one of the toughest par 4s in the country.
The sea, the sea..
The sea is visible from everywhere including the clubhouse bar, which shows off a dozen holes. Little wonder then that Galway Bay bills itself as an ‘oceanside’ course with eight holes squeezing tightly against the bay on both nines. It is smart routing, with the drive on the par-5 14th proving the highlight. The hole arcs tightly around the beach and your approach shots have the Burren and Atlantic as the backdrop.
Of those eight holes, three use a small knoll known locally as Leadmine Hill. More than 200 years ago a lead mine existed underneath what is now the 13th tee box. If you look over the back, down onto the beach, you’ll see the mine shaft entrance.
Conditioned to perfection
Galway Bay is a big and expansive course. The mounding gives it real swagger as the fairways sweep into vast and intricate green complexes. When you factor in the wind, you will appreciate why everything feels so generous… although that cannot be said of the ever-present bunkering. That par-4 12th has six bunkers on the inside elbow of the dogleg and another two at the green, which sits beyond a vast pond. It plays as an easy five-shotter, but a six is easier still.
Despite the consistency and rhythm of holes, what may stand out most is the incredible conditioning of the course. There is little doubt that O’Connor’s absolute precision with a 2-iron at The Belfry in 1989 is reflected in the greenkeeping team’s pursuit of perfection. It is immaculate from first to last.
ESSENTIALS
Address: Galway Bay Golf Resort, Renville, Oranmore, County Galway.
Stats: par 72, 6,797 yards
GF: €100-€200
Kevin Markham stepped into a campervan in 2007, and spent the next 14 months playing every 18-hole golf course in Ireland… 360 of them. He wrote two books on the back of those travels and has been working in the golf industry ever since, both as a freelance writer and a photographer. His love of golf courses has seen him playing extensively in Scotland, as well as across Europe. In total, he has played over 550 courses including most of Scotland’s top 100, and over half of Portugal’s growing number. He writes for the Irish Examiner newspaper, Irish Golfer magazine, and Destination Golf, and is a regular contributor to Golf Monthly. He has his own photography website – kevinmarkhamphotography.com – and spends hours on golf courses waiting to capture the perfect sunrise or sunset.
Kevin can be contacted via Twitter - @kevinmarkham
