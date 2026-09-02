I Was Skeptical Of Safari Golf At First... But You Should Definitely Try It Out!

One of my favourite events of the year at my golf club is Captain's Day, with the whole membership coming together for a fun-filled event that has a relaxed atmosphere and involves plenty of fundraising for charity.

It stands out for many reasons and one of those is down to the addition of 'safari golf,' whereby a whole new course is constructed around the current layout.

I did some research online, but I couldn't find many who knew what safari golf was, unless others call it something different. However, I really think you should try it at your golf club.

Firstly, though, I should provide an explanation as to what safari golf actually is.

Essentially, it's where the golf course is rerouted to create an entirely different set-up, which can be done by using and creating tee boxes and greens, as well as placing flags in unusual locations around the course.

For example, with our safari day, the 3rd hole, normally a 430-yard par 4, became a 120-yard par 3, with the normal 7th green used as the location for the hole.

Instead of the par 5 13th staying at 510-yards, it was split into two holes measuring 205-yards and 280-yards, while the par 4 16th was also split in half, with the second hole requiring either a high cut or hook to get near the green.

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There was even a greenkeeper's revenge element on a few holes, just to add even more to the drama...

Tee shots over trees and hedges? That's golf, safari-style! (Image credit: Future)

I could go on with all of the changes made to the course, but I don't want to bore you and I don't want this article to be thousands of words long.

In essence, what I'm saying is that safari golf helps create a really fun and unique challenge that shows your course in a different light.

Yes, 18-hole stroke play is the traditional and proper way of playing, but this format brings in numerous shots that you never thought would be possible on your golf course.

Interestingly, it also made me think about golf course design as a whole, in terms of the skill and thought that goes into it, especially when it comes to visualization, routing and safety.

It takes around 3-4 years to build a golf course from start to finish (Image credit: Getty Images)

The visualization aspect came in the form of some pretty cool holes created by simply changing the teeing or green position, or by using other sections of land that would normally be forgotten about.

Instead of hitting the usual wedge into a wide area where the flag was, you could be standing 90-degrees right of where you'd normally be and striking a mid-iron to a slim green with danger lurking on both sides.

I will admit that the one downside to safari golf can be safety. If the routing isn't done properly then there are times when golf balls fly towards groups that wouldn't usually be there, but that can be the case with golf when it's being played normally.

When I first played safari golf, I was skeptical. Why would you change the whole look of a course that's been around for years?

However, if you want something completely different that is, in short, fun, I would highly recommend trying it out for a future golf event.

Playing the same course can be repetitive, so why not make the most of the space available and create something distinctive for one day of the year...