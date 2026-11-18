Four years ago, when we wrote a debate piece in the magazine about the use of fairway mats in winter on UK&I golf courses, we ran two polls on X.com to gauge both the scale of their usage and their desirability. To the question, “Does your club use fairway mats during the winter months?” Some 36.8% of respondents said yes.

To the question, “Should more golf clubs be using fairway mats during the winter months?,” 41.5% of respondents said yes. Now, four years later, we have re-run both polls and this time those percentages are 48.6% and 48.4% respectively.

So, although by a slender margin more golfers still don’t play off them than do and more people don’t want them than do, the tide appears to be turning in favour of the winter fairway mat.

Admittedly the sample sizes weren’t big enough for this to signify anything empirically (362 and 446 votes respectively), but it appears to suggest that usage has increased from roughly a third of clubs to about half, and that 7% more golfers would now vote in favour of them.

The Spurk fairway mat, which can be secured in place, has become a very popular choice with golfers and golf clubs (Image credit: Future)

This doesn’t hugely surprise me as my home course is one that has switched camps on this, bringing them in as optional (but encouraged) last year, but then making them compulsory from mid-October onwards this year after course maintenance week until further notice, which is likely to be March or even April next year, depending on what kind of winter we get.

My personal position on them remains the same – while understanding all the pro arguments, I believe golf is a game played from grass in a natural environment, warts and all at certain times of year, and should remain that way. I’m no great winter home club golfer anyway these days, but I know this will reduce further my desire to venture out there too much this winter.

The argument essentially is between playing the game as intended year-round, appreciating that it may take longer for full recovery next spring, or playing a slightly compromised version of the game for several months for better conditioning earlier in the spring.

I, for one, would still happily take the former over the latter for the chance to play from grass all year round, appreciating this may mean a slightly later full spring recovery. When I reflect back on all my years of playing, I don’t ever remember teeing it up in April or May and thinking, “If only we’d played off mats all winter, things could be so much better now.”

But of course, that is only my view, and although it seems that over 50% of golfers still agree with that, there is a convincing pro argument, which has gathered strength since we last debated it. Alistair Beggs, senior agronomist at The R&A, presented the pro view in a recent article for The Golf Club Secretary newsletter.

Alistair Beggs (right) is a senior agronomist with The R&A (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The greenkeeper clearly wants to protect the club’s main asset to ensure the course is in its best possible condition come the spring,” Beggs said. “In the UK, we are blessed with a temperate maritime climate, which does allow some growth and recovery for much of the year. However, there are periods in winter and spring when recovery is slow and the weight of play overtakes the rate at which the turf can recover itself.

“An experienced course manager will be able to determine quite quickly how vulnerable the site is and whether protective measures are required. As we seek more sustainable solutions for all golf course operations, it makes sense for many clubs to be proactive and to prevent unnecessary damage to turf areas before it occurs.

“Some natural recovery will take place during this period, but this still leaves a big repair job come the spring when the expectation is for perfect lies. This is on top of the need to improve and optimise the presentation of fairways, some of which can be very badly affected – for instance, on short par 4s and par 5s where divot damage is often concentrated and where weeds and weed grasses begin to fill the empty space.

The idea of the fairway mat is that you'll experience fewer lies like this at the start of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Surely, it makes sense to prevent this damage, or at least a proportion of it, if this can be done without too much inconvenience. And surely, inconvenience is better tolerated in winter than in the height of the season.

“Using portable mats will not be the solution for every club but they can be very useful for protecting fairways on many sites. They are a tested and proven way to reduce physical damage to the course and they result in much better turf coverage in the build-up to the main playing season.”

So, there we have both sides of a debate that seems to divide people about 50/50 right now. But another potential factor to consider is whether or not using winter fairway mats might cost a club members, reduced clubhouse spend through reduced play, or lost potential winter green fee revenue if that is something the club seeks.

My Golf Monthly colleague, Elliott Heath, told me this: “I would seriously consider my membership if my club made fairway mats compulsory during the winter months. In fact, I didn’t renew my membership at a local club a decade or so ago due to the constant use of temporary greens in the winter.

“Golf fees are already a huge cost for me so I want to get as much value from them as possible and playing on mats for months, sadly, wouldn’t feel like that. I completely understand why clubs use them, and temporaries too, as the fairways and grounds do need to be protected - especially as our winters are getting wetter.

“But I am ultimately a customer and that is not a product I would pay a premium for. If the membership is very affordable then fair enough, but I am already stretched. I can only play once per week due to work and family commitments, so I want to have the best experience possible… and mats wouldn’t be that.

"With the cost of everything rising, my golf membership is on thin ice already, and the permanent use of mats in winter might be the thing that finally breaks it.”

As per four years ago, while obviously appreciating both sides of the argument, I still believe that hoping and wishing to be able to play the game off grass for 12 months a year is an understandable aspiration.