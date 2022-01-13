Shiskine Golf Course Review
Stunning seaside course on the west coast of Arran. Great fun to play and spectacular views
By Fergus Bisset published
Shiskine Golf Course Review
GF £22
Par 42, 2,996 yards (12 holes)
Slope 99
GM Verdict – A spectacular setting for golf and a unique, unadulterated course that delivers pure fun from start to finish.
Favourite Hole – 4th. A par-3 from an elevated tee out towards Kintyre with striking panoramic views.
Many may have heard of the 12-hole jewel at Shiskine on Arran’s west coast, fewer are fully aware of the what the layout delivers in terms of exceptionally natural and rugged golf. Playing towards Drumadoon Point with stunning views across to the Kintyre peninsula and up Arran’s coast to impressive columnar basalt cliffs, it’s an amazing setting for golf - One of the great wee layouts on Scotland's west coast.
The 1st plays out along the edge of the beach and anything turning to the left could well end up on the sand. It’s a strong opener at almost 400 yards and, after a wee walk around the 10th green to the 2nd tee, you face another challenging par-4, “Twa’ Burns,” the second of which runs across just short of the green.
Shiskine features one of the most memorable stretches of holes you’ll find. The nigh-on impossible 3rd, “Crow’s Nest,” where the tee-shot must climb some 50 feet and stop on a plateau green with everything sloping towards a guaranteed lost ball on the left; then, on the 4th, you hit from an elevated tee with cliffs right and the Kilbrannan Sound and Kintyre ahead; the 5th is towards the point and, on a clear day, the Ailsa Craig, the 6th turns back homeward and hugs the edge of the beach before the 7th, “Himalayas,” plays across a formidable sand dune. It’s stirring stuff.
The 8th is a driveable four before the only par-5 on the course, the straightaway 9th. Three short holes take you back to the clubhouse. You should zip round pretty quickly, and, if you have enough time to spare, you’ll consider going round again, now with knowledge of the quirks and subtleties of the layout. Shiskine delivers wonderfully unaffected golf, it’s a unique and captivating course.
Fergus is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and it was concentrated by his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin (also of Golf Monthly)... Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
