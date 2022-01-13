Shiskine Golf Course Review

GF £22

Par 42, 2,996 yards (12 holes)

Slope 99

GM Verdict – A spectacular setting for golf and a unique, unadulterated course that delivers pure fun from start to finish.

Favourite Hole – 4th. A par-3 from an elevated tee out towards Kintyre with striking panoramic views.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Many may have heard of the 12-hole jewel at Shiskine on Arran’s west coast, fewer are fully aware of the what the layout delivers in terms of exceptionally natural and rugged golf. Playing towards Drumadoon Point with stunning views across to the Kintyre peninsula and up Arran’s coast to impressive columnar basalt cliffs, it’s an amazing setting for golf - One of the great wee layouts on Scotland's west coast.

The 1st at Shiskine (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 1st plays out along the edge of the beach and anything turning to the left could well end up on the sand. It’s a strong opener at almost 400 yards and, after a wee walk around the 10th green to the 2nd tee, you face another challenging par-4, “Twa’ Burns,” the second of which runs across just short of the green.

Shiskine features one of the most memorable stretches of holes you’ll find. The nigh-on impossible 3rd, “Crow’s Nest,” where the tee-shot must climb some 50 feet and stop on a plateau green with everything sloping towards a guaranteed lost ball on the left; then, on the 4th, you hit from an elevated tee with cliffs right and the Kilbrannan Sound and Kintyre ahead; the 5th is towards the point and, on a clear day, the Ailsa Craig, the 6th turns back homeward and hugs the edge of the beach before the 7th, “Himalayas,” plays across a formidable sand dune. It’s stirring stuff.

The 6th at Shiskine (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 8th is a driveable four before the only par-5 on the course, the straightaway 9th. Three short holes take you back to the clubhouse. You should zip round pretty quickly, and, if you have enough time to spare, you’ll consider going round again, now with knowledge of the quirks and subtleties of the layout. Shiskine delivers wonderfully unaffected golf, it’s a unique and captivating course.