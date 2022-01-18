Clevedon Golf Club Course Review
Clevedon delivers a strong test of golf as well as superb views over the Severn Estuary, South Wales and the Mendip Hills
By Fergus Bisset published
Clevedon Golf Club Course Review
GF £60-£70
Par 72, 6,557 yards
Slope 136
GM Verdict – An attractive, challenging and historic layout maintained and presented beautifully
Favourite Hole – 8th. A great downhill hole, dropping some 200 feet from the tee, from where there are stunning views.
Clevedon Golf Club boasts one of Somerset’s must-play courses. With a rich history, the club celebrated its 125th anniversary in 2016. The original 18-hole course at Clevedon was the work of five-time Open champion J.H. Taylor. The great English golfer’s layout remained largely unchanged for the majority of the 20th Century. But, in the early 1990s, the length of the course was increased by more than 1,000 yards and the greens were rebuilt to USGA specification, with a view towards keeping pace with the modern game. Out on this beautifully maintained, tree-lined course, there are a number of memorable holes. None more so than the stunning 8th – some 200 feet above the fairway on the tee, you look across the town towards the Severn Estuary, South Wales and the Mendip Hills – it’s an amazing view.
The 14th is another downhiller – a cracking little par-3 called “the drop” – It’s only 155 yards but the wind can play a big part in club selection. Anything getting up in the air could be blown away. The 16th is a fine, testing par-4 of over 400 yards. Named “Barry’s burn,” you have to decide whether you have the length, or nerve, to try and carry the water short of the putting surface. If you don’t quite get the second shot right, you’ll end up swimming.
Following the success of 2021 during which Clevedon was host venue for the EuroPro Tour Q school, the club has been named as host venue of the Somerset Men’s Scratch Pairs Championship for 2022, the Somerset Ladies County Golf Association (SLCGA) County Championship of 2022, the SLCGA Inter County Championship of 2022 as well as venue for Somerset Men’s & Senior Men’s County First Team Matches.
Fergus is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and it was concentrated by his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin (also of Golf Monthly)... Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
