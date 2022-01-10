Brokenhurst Manor Golf Club Course Review
Brokenhurst Manor is an excellent Harry Colt design in the heart of the beautiful New Forest
By Fergus Bisset published
Brokenhurst Manor Golf Club Course Review
GF From £40 to £90
Par 70, 6,328 yards
Slope 127
GM Verdict – Excellent Harry Colt design in the heart of the New Forest – visitors receive a warm welcome.
Favourite Hole – 2nd. A cracking par-5 of just over 500 yards. Reachable in two but a stream and tree short of the green protect the putting surface.
Set in the heart of the beautiful New Forest, Brokenhurst Manor is a Harry Colt course dating from 1919 and, although perhaps not one of his most famous creations, it doesn’t disappoint in terms of design and layout. It’s a fine woodland track where three six-hole loops set out from, and return to, the clubhouse. Brokenhurst Manor is one of the best courses in Hampshire.
The 1st is a short par-4 offering a relatively gentle introduction, although the sloping green demands due care and attention; the 2nd is a great par-5 where the temptation is to go for the green in two, but a stream short and a large tree on the right make it a dangerous option; the 3rd is a tricky par-3 with a testing green and trouble to the right, missing on that side leaves a devilish up-and-down.
The back nine delivers good holes too. The sweeping 13th demands an excellent drive and a strong second. The par-5 16th offers the chance to pick up a late shot, although a well-placed stream crossing the fairway gives pause for thought. The final hole is a clever one. Just over 330 yards, it looks straightforward on paper, but the drive must be well placed to the left allowing for a shot to attack the narrow green, well protected by bunkers.
Situated in the middle of the New Forest, there’s extensive wildlife to be seen out on, and around the course – There are roe, fallow and red deer to be seen, together with a wide array of birds and even the odd adder – watch where you step in the rough! Overall, Brokenhurst Manor is an extremely fun and welcoming course with a challenging and interesting selection of holes. The setting is gorgeous and the food and drink in the clubhouse of high quality. It’s one to put on the must-visit list.
Fergus is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and it was concentrated by his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin (also of Golf Monthly)... Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
-
-
Windermere Golf Club Course Review
Windermere Golf Club's delightful short course in the Lake District provides both enormous fun and a test that belies the scorecard
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
Royal Birkdale Golf Club Course Review
Running through some of the finest dunes in England, this is the jewel in the crown of English golf; a perfect links that is guaranteed to please
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Windermere Golf Club Course Review
Windermere Golf Club's delightful short course in the Lake District provides both enormous fun and a test that belies the scorecard
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
Huntercombe Golf Club Course Review
Huntercombe Golf Club in Oxfordshire offers something a little different courtesy of its distinctive Willie Park Junior grass 'pots'...
By Rob Smith • Published
-
Boat of Garten Golf Club Course Review
A picturesque Highland, heathland course where the striking Cairngorm mountains provide a stirring backdrop
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Ballater Golf Club Course Review
The beautiful course at Ballater Golf Club is a sparkling riverside jewel on Royal Deeside
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Seascale Golf Club Course Review
Seascale Golf Club may be less well-known than Silloth 40 miles to the north, but it's another Cumbrian links well worth a visit
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
Maesteg Golf Club Course Review
Maesteg Golf Club boasts a moorland course blessed with a James Braid heritage, several strong holes and great views
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
Cavendish Golf Club Course Review
Cavendish Golf Club in Buxton, Derbyshire is home to an Alister MacKenzie moorland course that has stood the test of time
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published
-
Pyecombe Golf Club Course Review
A game at Pyecombe Golf Club in West Sussex is always a pleasure thanks to its fabulous setting on the South Downs
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published