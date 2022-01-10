Brokenhurst Manor Golf Club Course Review

Brokenhurst Manor is an excellent Harry Colt design in the heart of the beautiful New Forest

GF From £40 to £90
Par 70, 6,328 yards
Slope 127
GM Verdict – Excellent Harry Colt design in the heart of the New Forest – visitors receive a warm welcome.
Favourite Hole – 2nd. A cracking par-5 of just over 500 yards. Reachable in two but a stream and tree short of the green protect the putting surface.

Set in the heart of the beautiful New Forest, Brokenhurst Manor is a Harry Colt course dating from 1919 and, although perhaps not one of his most famous creations, it doesn’t disappoint in terms of design and layout. It’s a fine woodland track where three six-hole loops set out from, and return to, the clubhouse. Brokenhurst Manor is one of the best courses in Hampshire.

The 1st is a short par-4 offering a relatively gentle introduction, although the sloping green demands due care and attention; the 2nd is a great par-5 where the temptation is to go for the green in two, but a stream short and a large tree on the right make it a dangerous option; the 3rd is a tricky par-3 with a testing green and trouble to the right, missing on that side leaves a devilish up-and-down.

The back nine delivers good holes too. The sweeping 13th demands an excellent drive and a strong second. The par-5 16th offers the chance to pick up a late shot, although a well-placed stream crossing the fairway gives pause for thought. The final hole is a clever one. Just over 330 yards, it looks straightforward on paper, but the drive must be well placed to the left allowing for a shot to attack the narrow green, well protected by bunkers.

Situated in the middle of the New Forest, there’s extensive wildlife to be seen out on, and around the course – There are roe, fallow and red deer to be seen, together with a wide array of birds and even the odd adder – watch where you step in the rough! Overall, Brokenhurst Manor is an extremely fun and welcoming course with a challenging and interesting selection of holes. The setting is gorgeous and the food and drink in the clubhouse of high quality. It’s one to put on the must-visit list.

