Trump Golf Courses Fall In Golf Monthly’s New Top 100 Rankings

With regard to visitor experience, there is no doubt that for many, the Trump factor and his association with the three courses that bear his name has significantly diminished the appeal of playing them.

This doesn’t mean they aren’t fantastic golf courses, because they are – hence their inclusion in our Top 100.

Turnberry, Trump International Abderdeen and Doonbeg are three exceptional links courses that offer up memorable, supremely fun and testing experiences.

However, it is due to the visitor experience that Trump’s three UK and Ireland golf courses have dropped in the new GM Top 100 rankings.

Turnberry, which was number one in the previous two rankings, has fallen down three spots to 4th position.

The 2009 Open venue underwent a sensational upgrade in 2016 courtesy of Martin Ebert, which saw it rise to the top of our list in 2017/18 and 2019/20.

The four-time Open venue’s first shot at hosting the world’s oldest golf Major was in 1977, and it turned into one of the all-time classics, the Duel in the Sun.

Tom Watson finally edged it, just one stroke ahead of Jack Nicklaus.

It’s not known when Turnberry will next appear on the Open rota, after the R&A confirmed that it was not considering the Ayrshire links for future Opens as it stands.

Trump International Golf Links, Scotland has also fallen down the rankings.

Having been 10th in 2019/20, it is now at 14th – once again falling due to the visitor experience.

The superb Doonbeg in Ireland has dropped from 35th to 43rd in our new list.

The full 2020/21 Golf Monthly UK and Ireland Top 100 rankings can be viewed in the brand new May issue of Golf Monthly magazine, on sale 1st April 2021