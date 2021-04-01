Jeremy Ellwood reveals the two new entries and one re-entry into Golf Monthly's Top 100 golf courses

New Entries Shake Up Golf Monthly’s Top 100 UK And Ireland Courses

There’s no getting away from the fact that breaking into our Top 100 is becoming ever harder.

This is partly down to what we feel is their reliability after nearly two decades, and partly the increasing volume of improvement work at our top courses.

Video: Senior Panellists Rob Smith and Jezz Ellwood discuss the new entries with Digital Editor Neil Tappin…

That said, when a newcomer of the calibre of Dumbarnie Links in Fife appears on the scene, heads are definitely turned, especially with little else to report in the way of premier-league new-build courses.

The brainchild of former Ryder Cup player, Clive Clark, Dumbarnie is our highest new entry this time in 40th place.

It serves up a truly exceptional golfing experience, playing from an elevated clubhouse right down to the shore at times via a series of remarkable holes, many of which stand out visually.

Among them are the simply gorgeous short par-3 8th and the attractively bunkered 9th that play down towards the Firth of Forth.

Our other new entry – Prince’s in 76th spot – has been knocking on the door for a while, but the scale of the upgrades under the watchful eye of Martin Ebert has resulted in a truly striking transformation.

Parts of the course are barely recognisable from three or four years ago due to the vast sand scrapes that have appeared, sometimes for strategy, sometimes for aesthetics.

And the re-entry of Dorset’s Remedy Oak after 12 years follows a series of glowing panellist reviews, with very favourable comments about its conditioning, especially the greens.

Below is a summary of the new entries:

40th – Dumbarnie Links, new entry

76th – Prince’s, Shore/Himalayas, new entry

100th – Remedy Oak, re-entry

The full 2020/21 Golf Monthly UK and Ireland Top 100 rankings can be viewed in the brand new May issue of Golf Monthly magazine, on sale 1st April 2021