The 1932 Open venue just keeps getting better

Prince’s Golf Club Unveils Latest Stage of Development Plans

Prince’s Golf Club, host of the 1932 Open Championship, has announced the completion of a further stage of developments across the 27-hole facility, once again completed under the stewardship of renowned golf course architects Mackenzie & Ebert.

Concentrating primarily on further improvements to key holes on the Himalayas and Shore nines, the works started in November 2020 and are now finalised as golf courses re-open across the country.

Central elements of the program include the establishment of a surrounding dune to the right of the 9th Himalayas, which encircles a green that is set to be significantly enlarged due to the fact it will be blended into the recently upgraded largescale putting green to the clubhouse’s rear.

13 of the holes on the property will be enhanced at some level, with other particularly notable alterations including the creation of significant sand scrapes to border the 1st Shore and 7th Himalayas.

Furthermore, the 2nd Shore is altered dramatically with the removal of scrub vegetation to the left of the hole, the extension of the fairway’s width, the reinstatement of a large approach bunker and finally the creation of new open sand scrapes to the right of the approach, split by a grass path towards the 3rd tee.

“We’re on a path of continuous improvement and we’re keen not to rest on our laurels, despite the fact that we’ve completely changed the face of the entire golf course over the past three years” said Rob McGuirk, General Manager at Prince’s.

“With the support of Martin Ebert, we are always keen to wipe the slate clean and take a critical look at the entire course, just to see how we can make it even better each year.

“The changes will undoubtedly elevate the experience of playing at Prince’s even further and we’re delighted to have them completed in time for golfers to return in just a matter of days!”