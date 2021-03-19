A modern classic that combines contemporary design and conditioning with a timeless charm derived from its stately setting

Remedy Oak Course Review

Top 100 Ranking 2021/22 – TBC

Summer Green Fees

Round – £130wd, £150we, discounts for groups of 12 or more

Visitors: welcome most days, check with club for details

Medal Tee: Par 72 – 6,691 Yards

www.remedyoak.com

Changes since previous ranking

Course not previously in the Top 100, but subtle improvements have been made throughout since its opening.

Remedy Oak Course Review

Situated to the west of the New Forest and just to the north of Bournemouth in Dorset, Remedy Oak is very much one of a kind. This majestic and surprisingly secluded blend of mature woodland and expansive heathland first opened for play 15 years ago.

Here, the sense of anticipation and seclusion are heightened by the mile-long entrance road, at the end of which the characterful clubhouse overlooks the 9th and 18th greens. The stylish clubhouse has a welcoming, relaxed atmosphere, and its distance from the outside world extends to the golf itself where each hole is a discrete and quite separate entity. Approaching 6,700 yards from the white tees, the course will test both length and accuracy, with strategic and attractive bunkering throughout as well as water regularly in play.

Virtually every hole is tree-lined, and although a couple of the dog-legs demand careful placement of your drive, there is never the feeling of claustrophobia that some more wayward golfers tend to feel.

Excellent par 5s

The many highlights include two fabulous par 5s; the 2nd which is an absolute beauty, and the 15th which offers a thrilling journey through the valley and over water. Each calls for a layup by all but the longest hitters, each is extremely pretty, and each leaves a tricky approach depending on the angle and pin placement.

There are some lovely par 3s, especially the tough 4th and the delightful 11th that skirts an attractive, marshy pond. There are also a couple of shorter par 4s that may tempt the bigger hitters. Most memorable is the 8th, 290 yards from the tee to a raised green that is fronted by a lake.

The closing hole draws differing opinions, as from the back a long drive is required in order to see the green which is then just a short iron across the pond.

Regardless, Remedy Oak is an absolutely first-class course kept in immaculate order, full of warmth, wonder and welcome. It is also informal, friendly and very relaxing off the course.

Assessor Feedback

Both the club and the course just keep on improving. The fairways have matured greatly and there is also a serenity about the place that I really enjoyed. Prestigious, unique & exclusive – the website says it all.

GM Verdict

A modern classic that combines contemporary design and conditioning with a timeless charm derived from its stately setting