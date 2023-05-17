The Ailsa Club - Making Trump Turnberry More Than Just A World Class Golf Experience

Keen golfers and casual golf fans will certainly be familiar with the Ailsa course at Trump Turnberry, host of four Open Championships that included the famous Duel in the Sun between Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus in 1977. When the game’s oldest major was held there for the fourth time in 2009, it looked set to be the site of one of the most memorable achievements in all of sport when Tom Watson was on the brink of winning the Claret Jug at the age of 59, only to be undone by a firm bounce approaching the 18th green and an ensuing bogey. The rest is consigned to history.

It has since undergone a fairly major redesign under the watchful eye of experienced course designer Martin Ebert, utilising more of the stunning coastline around the turn. I got to experience this first hand on a recent visit and it genuinely took my breath away - it's no wonder it ranked number 3 on our recent Top 100 UK & Ireland course rankings. The three-hole stretch from 9-11 is one of the most dramatic you'll find on any course around the world and the back tee on the par-three 9th, playing all of 250 yards, will certainly test the world's best when they eventually come to play it (it cost me a brand new Pro V1 but was totally worth it).

Having a crack off the very back tee on the stunning new 9th hole on the Ailsa course at Trump Turnberry (Image credit: Future)

But what many golfers may not know is that the Trump Turnberry resort not only offers some excellent golfing alternatives, but also spectacular accommodation and exhilarating off-course activities to keep you entertained for days or even weeks. The second course at Trump Turnberry is the King Robert the Bruce course and at 7,203 yards off the back tees with gorse-lined holes aplenty, it is a true championship test. It may be overshadowed by its famous rival, but as a standalone offering it provides a breathtaking experience - especially with the holes around the turn that run along the cliff top sporting views of the majestic Ailsa Craig dwarfed by the vast Atlantic Ocean.

The King Robert the Bruce course also provides stunning views of the lighthouse and Ailsa Craig (Image credit: Trump Turnberry)

For lesser-skilled players or those after a faster outing, there’s the 9-hole Arran course, which combines par threes and fours of varying length to ensure you use every club in the bag. If honing your skills is the order of the day, you’ll enjoy the variety of practice scenarios the Academy has to offer - including multiple chipping and putting greens as well as covered driving range and two fully stocked pro shops.

One of the excellent short game practice areas at Trump Turnberry (Image credit: Future)

Arguably the star attraction away from the golf courses at Trump Turnberry is the hotel. Perched atop a hill looking down over the main road and golf clubhouse beyond, the scale of it will leave you in awe when you see it for the first time. Recently refurbished, this up-to-date building maintains its Edwardian charm and has a variety of excellent room options depending on your budget (I recommend the King with an ocean view if the finances permit).

A King Deluxe room at the Trump Turnberry hotel offers views of the course and the ocean beyond (Image credit: Trump Turnberry)

Across the resort there are four restaurants, in the hotel the main one is the 1906 which offers a fine-dining experience throughout the day with stunning views looking down to the golf courses and the coastline beyond - there are few better settings to enjoy a coffee and a full English breakfast. Attached to the hotel via an underground tunnel is the award-winning Trump Spa, where you can relax in complete tranquility and reflect on what might have been, or calm your nerves ahead of your opening tee shot on one of the world’s most iconic courses.

If your partner or family is with you and looking for something to do while you traverse the links or if you’re simply looking to fill your time with non-golf activities, Turnberry Adventures has you covered. You can indulge in some clay-pigeon shooting, archery, quad biking or horse riding. The resort caters for children and adults as well as novices and experienced practitioners across all the activities on offer, so you’re guaranteed a fulfilling and safe experience.

Clay pigeon shooting is just one of many off-course activities Trump Turnberry offers (Image credit: Future)

One way you’ll soon be able to access everything that Trump Turnberry has to offer is via the Ailsa Club membership. Currently recruiting for its founding 50 members, this exclusive club offers a VIP experience that includes unlimited golf, guest passes, bed and breakfast stays in the hotel’s Deluxe King room and access to the Tom Watson private members lounge, which has a balcony overlooking the 18th green on the Ailsa course. There are plans for a a newly-created Whisky bar to sample some of the very best local tipples. Members will also receive a 20 percent discount in the resort's restaurants and on golf lessons.

There are four membership categories available - single member, a dual membership, couple (golfer and non golfer) and a family package. Prices start at £12,000 a year with a £3,000 joining fee and I have to say, having experienced pretty much everything Trump Turnberry has to offer, I actually think this is quite reasonable. Every visit is guaranteed to be a memorable one and it doesn’t always have to be centred around the golf thanks to all the other exciting activities that are available. Find out more at turnberry.co.uk (opens in new tab).