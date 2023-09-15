What Polo Shirts Are Team USA Wearing At The Ryder Cup?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Ryder Cup is the biggest tournament in golf, with it being the only week where individuals become a team. As a result of this, players will be donning their team uniforms and, in the case of Team USA, they are set for the week with Ralph Lauren producing their apparel for 2023.

Ralph Lauren have been providing the clothing for Team USA since 2014 and, for the fifth consecutive tournament, they have given golf fans around the world to purchase items that will be seen at the Ryder Cup. They have sometimes drawn a lot of attention to the US players, such as the 2021 hoodies, or the Cricket Sweater that was part of the 2023 collection. Here, we take a look at what polo shirts the US Team will be wearing for all three days, including the Thursday practice round.

Thursday

(Image credit: Thursday)

On Thursday, the final practice day before the event gets underway, players will be wearing a polo which Ralph Lauren describes as their "roomiest silhouette."

RLX Golf Shirt - Ryder Cup Thursday Polo | Available at Ralph Lauren This Polo shirt was developed exclusively for the US Team’s uniform on Thursday, which is the fourth and final day of practice.

Friday

(Image credit: Ralph Lauren)

For 2023, Friday's shirt follows a similar design to that of 2021, with a dark blue color being adorned with white stripes that run round the polo.

Saturday

(Image credit: Ralph Lauren)

On Saturday and Sunday, it is a similar design but with different colorways, with all the shirts having the words “Dodici Forti” on the undercollar. This translates to “12 Strong”, which is in relation to the number of USA golfers who participate in the Ryder Cup.

RLX Golf Shirt - Ryder Cup Saturday Polo | Available at Ralph Lauren Saturday sees the US Team donning a primarily white shirt with blue and red stripes. It also has a three-button placket.

Sunday

(Image credit: Ralph Lauren)

RLX Golf Shirt - Ryder Cup Sunday Polo | Available at Ralph Lauren We will see Team USA wearing this polo for the final day, with Sunday being the final round where we crown our Ryder Cup winners.

So, will you be able to purchase your own bit of US Ryder Cup apparel? Well, yes you can, with the Ralph Lauren Ryder Cup collection available for fans to purchase on Ralph Lauren's site, as well as the Ryder Cup shop and select golf clubs, resorts and retail stores, including Bloomingdales. We have also included some links throughout this piece which you can click and buy the polo shirts as well.