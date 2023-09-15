What Polo Shirts Are Team USA Wearing At The Ryder Cup?
Find out which polo shirts the American team will be wearing the week of the Ryder Cup.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Ryder Cup is the biggest tournament in golf, with it being the only week where individuals become a team. As a result of this, players will be donning their team uniforms and, in the case of Team USA, they are set for the week with Ralph Lauren producing their apparel for 2023.
Ralph Lauren have been providing the clothing for Team USA since 2014 and, for the fifth consecutive tournament, they have given golf fans around the world to purchase items that will be seen at the Ryder Cup. They have sometimes drawn a lot of attention to the US players, such as the 2021 hoodies, or the Cricket Sweater that was part of the 2023 collection. Here, we take a look at what polo shirts the US Team will be wearing for all three days, including the Thursday practice round.
Thursday
On Thursday, the final practice day before the event gets underway, players will be wearing a polo which Ralph Lauren describes as their "roomiest silhouette."
RLX Golf Shirt - Ryder Cup Thursday Polo | Available at Ralph Lauren
This Polo shirt was developed exclusively for the US Team’s uniform on Thursday, which is the fourth and final day of practice.
Friday
Friday
For 2023, Friday's shirt follows a similar design to that of 2021, with a dark blue color being adorned with white stripes that run round the polo.
RLX Golf Shirt - Ryder Cup Friday Polo | Available at Ralph Lauren
For the first day of the Ryder Cup, Team USA will be wearing this Uniform polo.
Saturday
On Saturday and Sunday, it is a similar design but with different colorways, with all the shirts having the words “Dodici Forti” on the undercollar. This translates to “12 Strong”, which is in relation to the number of USA golfers who participate in the Ryder Cup.
RLX Golf Shirt - Ryder Cup Saturday Polo | Available at Ralph Lauren
Saturday sees the US Team donning a primarily white shirt with blue and red stripes. It also has a three-button placket.
Sunday
RLX Golf Shirt - Ryder Cup Sunday Polo | Available at Ralph Lauren
We will see Team USA wearing this polo for the final day, with Sunday being the final round where we crown our Ryder Cup winners.
So, will you be able to purchase your own bit of US Ryder Cup apparel? Well, yes you can, with the Ralph Lauren Ryder Cup collection available for fans to purchase on Ralph Lauren's site, as well as the Ryder Cup shop and select golf clubs, resorts and retail stores, including Bloomingdales. We have also included some links throughout this piece which you can click and buy the polo shirts as well.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Aberg Enjoying The Big Time - Credits Former Pro Who Now Acts As 'Mentor'
Ludvig Aberg says former pro and fellow Swede Peter Hanson is acting as his mentor as he enjoys his rise into the big time
By Paul Higham Published
-
How To Practise Like A Scratch Golfer
Just because you aren't a scratch golfer, it doesn't mean you can't practise like one. Joe Ferguson offers a few ideas on how...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Callaway Releases Limited Edition Ryder Cup Golf Balls... Time To Pick A Side!
These limited edition Ryder Cup balls are a really cool way to get behind your team
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
This Is The Coolest Limited Edition Ryder Cup Merchandise We Have Seen...
G/FORE has just released some of the coolest Ryder Cup merchandise we have seen...
By Sam Tremlett Published