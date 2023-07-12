We Loved The BagBoy Nitron Golf Cart And It Has A Modest Discount On Amazon Prime Day
This excellent push cart stands out from the crowd thanks to its excellent functionality.
BagBoy Nitron Golf Push Cart | 10% off at Amazon
Was $279.95 Now $251.96
Save yourself over 10% on one of the best golf push carts in the game. We liked it so much that we included it on our Editor's Choice awards list for 2022.
BagBoy is one of the up-and-coming brands in the golf marketplace right now. Innovating to produce some of the best and most reliable products in the golf cart space, one of Bag Boy's top models, the Nitron, is one of the best golf carts in the game. And you can get it for a 10 per cent discount during Amazon Prime Day, which represents excellent value for a cart that we rated so highly, we chose to list it in our Editors Choice Awards for 2022. (We were hoping for an even greater discount on this cart because we have seen discounts in the 20's before but hey, 10% is nothing to be sniffed at!)
- Read our full Bag Boy Nitron Push Cart Review
Watch the BagBoy Nitron push cart in action during this video review
Having put this push cart to the test over several rounds, it is a reliable and very easy to use product that can make your life on the course a lot easier. It comes with plenty of functionality that helps it stand out from the crowd, including plenty of storage options as well as a handy water bottle and phone holder. The performance on offer makes it suitable for golfers of all levels and we particularly loved the lightning fast folding mechanism included here, that makes it very easy and simple to assemble and disassemble.
While many carts can be cumbersome and fiddly to assemble, this cart's nitrogen-powered opening mechanism works fast to pop the device up and down in a smooth action. It is also a lightweight cart and is one of the most compact golf trolleys when fully folded down - something we think many golfers will enjoy. That makes it very easy to pack into the trunk of your car and we found it very easy to fit a set of clubs, bag and other items in alongside of it.
The Nitron really does get the basics right and also ensures that your clubs stay nicely attached to the cart thanks to the easy-to-use bungee cords that wrap around your bag and keep your clubs nicely secured even as you traverse over undulating terrain. While many of the best electric golf trolleys and best push carts can require a lot of attention to use, the Nitron excels above others as a trolley that requires minimal attention.
