We Love Skins Golf Gear And You Will Too With Up To 50% Off Apparel Right Now!
For a limited time Skins Golf is offering up to 50% off select apparel right now, and this is not to be missed.
A brand that has come onto our radar of late for eye-catching designs in apparel and golf accessories is Skins Golf. Indeed we tested the Tour Edition cabretta leather gloves and were impressed by the premium aesthetic and soft, tacky feel—no surprise that these are trusted by professional golfers. Sadly this outstanding glove is not on offer but we have noticed the brand is offering a 50% off sale on select apparel including hoodies, quarter-zips, and golf polos. In a similar vein to their gloves, the polos feature vibrant and fun designs without being lurid. It's an excellent opportunity to bag a deal on some fashionable shirts for the remainder of summer or prepare for winter with some snug layers.
Skins Golf Summer Sale Now On: 50% Off Select Apparel
Get fashionable golf polos, hoodies and quarter-zips from Skins Golf with as much as 50% off!
It's not just style over substance. Many of Skins Golf's polo shirts come with moisture-wicking, UPF 50+, non-wrinkle free material to keep you comfortable during those warmer summer days on the course.
Their quarter zips are versatile for both summer and winter seasons; you can use them for layering in winter sessions or just throw it on top of a polo for a fresh summer morning. And finally the hoodies are lightweight and come with a "kangaroo pouch" for carrying tees, balls and other accessories. In fact Deputy Editor Joel Tadman is a big fan of the Skins hoodies to the point that he told me he uses them all the time both on and off the golf course! That versatility means good value and then when you add the 50% off price as well, then you really shouldn't miss out.
As we mentioned above the Tour Edition glove may not be on offer but the performance was outstanding and it made our Editor's Choice 2024 list so if you are also in the market for a golf glove, we cannot recommend it enough. They provided a soft feel, are very well made, have good durability and we loved all the different designs you can get.
- Read our full Skins Golf Tour Edition Glove Review
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
-
-
Should Golf's World Handicap System Be Scrapped? The Arguments For And Against…
The World Handicap System is an emotive topic. Here, we consider whether it’s fit for purpose or if it should be abolished...
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
The Senior Open Prize Money Payout 2024
An increased purse is available for the fifth senior Major of the season, which this year comes from Carnoustie
By Mike Hall Published
-
2024 Nike Open Golf Shoes Unveiled - Here Is How To Get Them
As the final men's Major of 2024 hones into view, Nike have produced their final special edition golf shoes celebrating the oldest tournament in professional golf
By Matt Cradock Published
-
FootJoy Unveils 2024 Harris Tweed Open Championship Shoes, And They Might Be Our Favorites So Far
We love FootJoy shoes and, ahead of The 152nd Open Championship, the brand has partnered with Harris Tweed to create these stunning looking shoes!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
One Of Our Favorite Golf Tech Brands Now Has A Big Sale On At PGA TOUR Superstore
Blue Tees are one of the best brands in the golf tech sphere and, right now, you can grab a number of their products with discounts at PGA TOUR Superstore
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Our 7 Favorite Deals Under $50 At PGA TOUR Superstore
With plenty of quality products on offer at the moment, we pick out our favorites under $50 right now.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
As A Dad, These Are The 13 Gifts I Want To Receive This Father's Day
Looking to buy a Father's Day gift for your Dad? Avoid the 'novelty' presents and let us show you what a golfer really wants.
By David Usher Published
-
Nike Have Just Revealed Their US Open Inspired Golf Shoes... And Here's How To Get Them!
We are deep into Major season and, for 2024, Nike have released their third special edition collection of golf shoes, this time around the US Open!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
These Abercrombie & Fitch Designs Might Be Some Of The Coolest Golf T-Shirts We’ve Ever Seen
Did you know that this retail brand sold golf-related clothing? Well, right now, you can grab these incredibly stylish golf-inspired T-shirts from recognized fashion retailer, Abercrombie & Fitch
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Our Favorite Budget Golf Watch Is Currently At Its Lowest Ever Price At PGA TOUR Superstore
Looking for a golf watch that won't break the bank? Well, right now, you can grab the Shot Scope G5 GPS Watch for under $130!
By Matt Cradock Published