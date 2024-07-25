We Love Skins Golf Gear And You Will Too With Up To 50% Off Apparel Right Now!

A brand that has come onto our radar of late for eye-catching designs in apparel and golf accessories is Skins Golf. Indeed we tested the Tour Edition cabretta leather gloves and were impressed by the premium aesthetic and soft, tacky feel—no surprise that these are trusted by professional golfers. Sadly this outstanding glove is not on offer but we have noticed the brand is offering a 50% off sale on select apparel including hoodies, quarter-zips, and golf polos. In a similar vein to their gloves, the polos feature vibrant and fun designs without being lurid. It's an excellent opportunity to bag a deal on some fashionable shirts for the remainder of summer or prepare for winter with some snug layers.

It's not just style over substance. Many of Skins Golf's polo shirts come with moisture-wicking, UPF 50+, non-wrinkle free material to keep you comfortable during those warmer summer days on the course.

Their quarter zips are versatile for both summer and winter seasons; you can use them for layering in winter sessions or just throw it on top of a polo for a fresh summer morning. And finally the hoodies are lightweight and come with a "kangaroo pouch" for carrying tees, balls and other accessories. In fact Deputy Editor Joel Tadman is a big fan of the Skins hoodies to the point that he told me he uses them all the time both on and off the golf course! That versatility means good value and then when you add the 50% off price as well, then you really shouldn't miss out.

(Image credit: Future)

As we mentioned above the Tour Edition glove may not be on offer but the performance was outstanding and it made our Editor's Choice 2024 list so if you are also in the market for a golf glove, we cannot recommend it enough. They provided a soft feel, are very well made, have good durability and we loved all the different designs you can get.