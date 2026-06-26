These 4th of July-themed TaylorMade Golf Balls Are A Perfect Way To Celebrate The 250th Birthday Of The USA

The 4th of July, 2026, is exceptionally special because it marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Known broadly as America250, this historic milestone is being commemorated with national events, time capsules, and unique civic celebrations. Adding to the holiday's appeal, July 4th falls on a Saturday, giving most Americans and us golfers a rare three-day long weekend.

Amazon Prime Day wraps up at midnight tonight, June 26th, and if you're looking for a special golf-themed way to celebrate Independence Day and the 4th of July, then these USA-themed golf balls from TaylorMade have plenty of appeal, especially at this price, with up to 24% off

Shop TaylorMade "Stars and Stripes' Tour Response Balls reduced by 25% at Amazon.

The TaylorMade Tour Response and TaylorMade TP5 are some of the best golf balls the Golf Monthly testers' favorite balls, and in our TaylorMade Tour Response review, they scored an impressive 4.5 out of 5 star score with Joe Ferguson calling them, "another excellent ball from TaylorMade, filled with tech in a design that ultimately pays off in performance."

The TaylorMade TP5 golf balls scored an equally impressive 4.5 rating from Sam De'Ath, who said, "If you want a ball that performs consistently well throughout the bag and in a variety of weather conditions, the 2026 TP5 is one of the leading choices."

If you're after another brand, then our Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals Live hub is the place to find all the best golf ball deals. We'll also have deals on clubs, golf clothing and golf shoes, updating regularly over the Prime Day event as we find the deals.