These 4th of July-themed TaylorMade Golf Balls Are A Perfect Way To Celebrate The 250th Birthday Of The USA
It's the last day of the Amazon Prime Day sales, but there are plenty of golf deals still to be had, including these specially branded TaylorMade TP5 and Tour Response balls
Conor Keenan
The 4th of July, 2026, is exceptionally special because it marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
Known broadly as America250, this historic milestone is being commemorated with national events, time capsules, and unique civic celebrations. Adding to the holiday's appeal, July 4th falls on a Saturday, giving most Americans and us golfers a rare three-day long weekend.
Amazon Prime Day wraps up at midnight tonight, June 26th, and if you're looking for a special golf-themed way to celebrate Independence Day and the 4th of July, then these USA-themed golf balls from TaylorMade have plenty of appeal, especially at this price, with up to 24% off
Shop TaylorMade "Stars and Stripes' Tour Response Balls reduced by 25% at Amazon.
Save 24% The Mizuno Pro X golf ball delivered impressive driver distance, coupled with high levels of iron shot stopping power and short game spin, this is a genuine all-rounder contender with seemingly no weakness. At just $2.77 a ball this price represents genuine value for money too.
Save 26% The Mizuno Pro X golf ball delivered impressive driver distance, coupled with high levels of iron shot stopping power and short game spin, this is a genuine all-rounder contender with seemingly no weakness. At just $2.77 a ball this price represents genuine value for money too.
Read our full TaylorMade TP5 Golf Ball Review
Save 26% To complete the matchy-matchy pairing, the Champkey "Stars and Stripes" 5-Prong Plastic Golf Tees are perfect and the 120 Pack has 20% off for Amazon Prime Day.
Read our best golf tees guide.
The TaylorMade Tour Response and TaylorMade TP5 are some of the best golf balls the Golf Monthly testers' favorite balls, and in our TaylorMade Tour Response review, they scored an impressive 4.5 out of 5 star score with Joe Ferguson calling them, "another excellent ball from TaylorMade, filled with tech in a design that ultimately pays off in performance."
The TaylorMade TP5 golf balls scored an equally impressive 4.5 rating from Sam De'Ath, who said, "If you want a ball that performs consistently well throughout the bag and in a variety of weather conditions, the 2026 TP5 is one of the leading choices."
If you're after another brand, then our Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals Live hub is the place to find all the best golf ball deals. We'll also have deals on clubs, golf clothing and golf shoes, updating regularly over the Prime Day event as we find the deals.
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