Sun Day Red's 'Summer Collection' Has Some Of The Coolest Special Edition Gear Money Can Buy
Sun Day Red has just unveiled the Summer Collection which utilizes the classic red, white and blue colors of the United States...
Continuing on from the drops for The Masters and PGA Championship, Sun Day Red has just released the Summer Championship collection, paying homage to the U.S. Open and indeed the United States itself on its 250th birthday year.
The color palette used obviously includes a lot of deep red, navy and white, colors synonymous with the United States, and the collection itself was developed around the setting of championship golf on the East Coast in summer: open sky, native grasses, and conditions that shift without warning.
“Championship week is a different environment. The rough is up, the greens are firm, and everything is harder. We wanted this collection to be built for that — not just aesthetically, but in how it actually performs on the body over four days of competition.” — Caje Moye, Senior Creative Director, Sun Day Red.
As usual it looks great in my opinion, and I have picked out some of my favorite pieces below, including cool special edition versions of the Osprey and Presidio shoes, along with classic polos, hoodies and more. (Big shout outs to the Cardinal and Yachty Yachty Polos in particular).
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