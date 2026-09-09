How You Can Get The Apparel Worn By Team USA During The 2026 Solheim Cup
With the gear available for everyone to buy, I've picked some of my favorite pieces from Team USA's gear at the 2026 Solheim Cup
As Team USA and Team Europe arrive at Bernardus Golf for this week’s Solheim Cup, the former clearly has put a lot of thought into the apparel worn by the team during the event itself because both brands are a byword for high-quality.
In 2026 Team USA is relying on B.Draddy and Zero Restriction to keep them looking, feeling, and playing their best in the Netherlands and from testing the two brands gear for a few years now, we think both are excellent choices.
The collection combines historic tribute with tour-level performance. B.Draddy delivers throwback-inspired team uniforms, technical Draddy Sport performance wear, and premium off-course cashmere. To battle the Dutch weather, Zero Restriction has supplied the squad with elite waterproof outerwear, rain pants, and thermal layers.
I’ve checked out this great collection and here are some of my favorite pieces, many of which are available in either red, white or blue.
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Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
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