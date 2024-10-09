These 5 Stylish Mid Layers From The Likes Of Nike, adidas and Puma Are Now Under $50
Our women's editor has been looking through various sites and found some incredible deals on mid layers from some of the most famous brands on the market
When there’s a chill in the air, it's crucial to keep warm and comfortable and the best way to do that is by layering properly. There are plenty of options available and, in this piece, I’ve found some of the best women’s golf clothes that are made for purpose at PGA TOUR Superstore
There are savings of over 50% and, from the hundreds of garments available, I’ve selected my five favorite pieces from a variety of brands, including tops and sweatshirts that will be a useful addition to any female golfer’s winter wardrobe.
Of course, there are also a number of deals on Amazon, and we recommend checking out our Amazon Prime Day hub page or our Prime Day Live Blog to keep up to date with all the best discounted golf gear. There are plenty of bargains to be had, but be quick, you don’t want to miss out as the event finishes on the 9th October!
Nike Dri-FIT UV Advantage Club Crew Women's Long Sleeve Top | Up to 51% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $75 Now $36.97
This long-sleeve top isn't just clean and simple, but it has lots of benefits. The side vents and longer back hem will provide you with extra give and coverage, while the room in the arms makes it easy for women to layer it over a shirt without feeling restricted. This top is not just for wearing in cooler months as the fabric has UVA and UVB protection, so I believe it’s one that you’ll throw in the washing machine and wear time and time again.
Puma Cloudspun Full Zip Heathered Vest | Up to 50% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $80 Now $39.97
There was no way that I would leave a vest out of this list as it is one of the most versatile pieces you can buy. 'Cloudspun' is a proprietary fabric to Puma and, as I have experienced this fabric in a Puma jacket, I can vouch for it being ultra-soft and stretchy for a comfortable fit. It also features moisture wicking so it’s highly breathable and, should you wear it in the sunshine, the fabric also has UPF 50+ protection.
adidas Ultimate365 Tour Long Sleeve Quarter Zip Pullover | Up to 51% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $85 Now $41.97
A couple of things caught my eye with this long-sleeve pullover. Firstly the light blue color, because it is very fresh looking, and also the quarter zip design because they not only add style, but you can adjust the neck for ventilation. It’s made in a four-way stretch fabric for a full range of motion and the hem is slightly curved front and back for a feminine and flattering fit.
Tail Condoleeza Ruffled Pullover Sweatshirt | Up to 50% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $84 Now $41.97
You'll get plenty of wear out of this stylish pullover both on and off the golf course, with it available in plenty of colors, including a vibrant red. Personally, I like the ruffled neckline and the zips, one at the top and two either side at the hem - detail that will ensure you'll stand out from the crowd. It's made in a stretchy fabric and, with handy front pockets, this is a mid layer you should snap up!
PGA TOUR Apparel Colorblock Quarter Zip Pullover | Up to 50% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $39.99 Now $19.97
A pullover for less than $20 and there's lots to like about it! Made in a light jersey knit fabric and designed in an eye-catching color block style, this pullover is great for cooler days. There’s thumbholes on the sleeves for extra coverage if your hands get cold and there's a hidden zipper pocket at the front for small items. The self-fabric collar, quarter zip closure and curved hem combine for a flattering look. If I was you, I’d hurry before this one sells out!
