The Golf Shoes Bryson DeChambeau Wears Are Now Available For Under $100 This Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale
Want to wear what the pros do? Well Bryson's shoes are currently available at a knock down price on Amazon
When it comes to the best golf shoes on the market, Footjoy are usually at the forefront, which is why they are the most worn shoes on the professional circuit. When a pro golfer does not have an endorsement deal with a company it's always interesting to see what footwear they choose and, when Bryson DeChambeau split with Cobra in 2023, he immediately slid into a pair of Footjoys.
Footjoy Hyperflex Carbon Golf Shoes |Up to 17% off at Amazon
Was $119.95 Now $99.95
Bryson's shoe of choice has come right down in price, so now is the time to strike and pick up a pair of five star golf shoes.
Read our full Footjoy Hyperflex Carbon Golf Shoes Review
Price checker: Carl's Golf Land (Now $99.95)
Currently you'll find the big hitting two-time US Open Champion wearing the Hyperflex Carbon shoe, which you can now pick up in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale for under a hundred bucks.
And if Bryson's endorsement isn't enough, Golf Monthly's shoe guru, Dan Parker, gave it the full five stars in his review, describing it as "one of the most comfortable I have ever tested". So there you have it, both Bryson and Dan love this shoe and you'll love it too, especially at the knock down price it's available at right now.
The original HyperFlex golf shoe was a very popular model as well as one of the most athletic styles FootJoy has offered across its extensive history. The new HyperFlex range was updated for 2023 and comes in three men's models - HyperFlex, HyperFlex BOA, and HyperFlex Carbon. Bryson's choice, the HyperFlex Carbon -features carbon fiber in the construction, plus a few more bells and whistles which earned it a place in our 2023 Editor's Choice.
The absolute highlight of this shoe is the Ortholite Impression Footbed, which provides supreme comfort. In fact, we believe that this technology has elevated the HyperFlex Carbon from a good golf shoe into a great golf shoe. Exclusive to the HyperFlex Carbon, this footbed has a memory foam feel to it and, over a number of rounds, it will mold to the shape of your foot like a comfy pair of old slippers. Our shoe expert Dan was impressed with how quickly this molding took place, saying it took only a handful of rounds to adapt to the shape of his feet.
In terms of looks, the HyperFlex Carbon has stuck to the tried and tested silhouette of its older sibling, although there are some new pops of color in the various styles on offer that we think really elevates the overall shelf appeal.
In recent times Footjoy have looked to expand their range and to go a bit bolder and modern in their designs and color options. The traditionalists still have the option of some classic FootJoy shoes in the Premiere Series range, but in the more athletic shoes like the FootJoy Fuel and this new Hyperflex range, the design team has been given much more freedom to experiment with colors and will appeal to the younger end of the market.
A particular highlight is the sock area at the top which really gives the shoe its athletic look and feel as well as offering a contrasting texture to the TPU used primarily on the upper. Not only does it look good, but the material is highly breathable, as is the TPU upper.
Available in multiple sizes and colorways, we believe this five star shoe would improve any golf fanatics wardrobe. Given how much thought Bryson puts into anything he uses, the fact that, out of all of the golf shoes out there, he has selected these, that's about as glowing an endorsement as there is.
