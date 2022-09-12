TaylorMade Stealth Plus vs Titleist TSR3 Driver: Our Head-To-Head Verdict

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This is the big one - TaylorMade versus Titleist, titanium versus carbon fibre, Rory McIlroy’s driver up against Justin Thomas’ driver. However you want to frame it, this is one of the most eagerly anticipated comparison tests of recent times and these two drivers will be among the top two contenders (opens in new tab) for the rest of the year among golfers looking to splash out on a new premium driver. But does one outperform the other?

Joel Tadman hit custom fitted set ups for both indoors on a premium launch monitor and then on the golf course at Peterborough Milton golf club to find out exactly that. So get comfortable, strap yourself in and enjoy.

TaylorMade Stealth Plus vs Titleist TSR3 Driver: Watch Our Head-To-Head Verdict

Looks

The TaylorMade Stealth Plus (opens in new tab) and Titleist TSR3 (opens in new tab) have a very similar shape and size with the Stealth Plus arguably looking slightly more compact. It also looks a little more techy and cutting edge courtesy of the red face, which will divide opinion, and detailing on the crown.

While the red face doesn’t offend us, we’re leaning slightly towards the clean and classic look of the Titleist. It sets up perfectly behind the ball with zero distractions and just oozes class from every angle. That said, the Stealth Plus undoubtedly has more shelf appeal and is arguably easier to align because of how the red face contrasts with the black crown.

How the TaylorMade Stealth Plus (left) and Titleist TSR3 drivers set up behind the ball (Image credit: Future)

Feel/Sound

At impact the TSR3 has a more metallic sound at impact but is also a little quieter than the TaylorMade Stealth Plus, which as a lower pitched sound but is also a little louder. We marginally prefer the hitting sensation of the Stealth Plus - while both drivers feel sensational out of the middle, the Stealth Plus arguably feels hotter from a wider area.

Performance

Here's how the two drivers were set up for this test:

TaylorMade Stealth Plus: 9°, Aldila Rogue 110 MSI 60 stiff shaft

Titleist TSR3: 10°, C1 hosel setting, premium Tour AD Graphite Design UB 6 x-flex shaft

Indoors on the launch monitor, we swung the TaylorMade Stealth Plus nearly 2mph faster despite testing it at the end of a long session when we were tired. The jury’s out on whether this is down to the SIM (Shape in Motion) design but it was certainly faster through the swing for us. As a result, the Stealth Plus also produced faster ball speeds. Coupled with lower spin it produced six yards longer carries on average versus the TSR3.

(Image credit: Future)

Out on the course, the performance became much closer. Hitting five shots with each driver down a tight hole, we hit our longest shot with the Stealth Plus but our longest drive with the TSR3 was only a yard behind and more of the shots we hit with TSR3 found the fairway. The mishits with the Stealth also didn’t travel quite as far and curved offline a little more.

Verdict

The fact the moveable weight track is at the front of the head on the Stealth Plus versus the back of the head on the TSR3 may explain why the Stealth Plus created lower spin and was therefore longer but also a little more erratic, relatively speaking. Obviously there is the option of the Stealth driver, which offers a higher spin profile and more forgiveness, but the Stealth Plus is certainly aimed at good players that don’t miss the middle by too much, too often.

The TSR3 appears to be a more playable, mid-to-low launching and spinning driver and therefore has a slightly broader appeal. It can be configured to maximise distance but seems to produce a more stable ball flight and so might be the better option if your course rewards accuracy over distance. Even so, on good hits it just about kept up with the Stealth Plus.

Which one should you choose?

Choose the TaylorMade Stealth Plus if…

- Lower spin would help you achieve more distance

- You have relatively good club face and path control

- You want more alignment assistance

Choose the Titleist TSR3 if...

- You prefer a traditional looking driver

- You want good distance with control

- You need mid launch and spin