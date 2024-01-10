TaylorMade Qi10 Driver Check Amazon Visit Site Combining the best bits of both the Max and LS models, the Qi10 is an exceptional all round performer that is extremely forgiving and will appeal to a broad spectrum of players. Although it has no moveable weights, TaylorMade have done an excellent job on performance. For New rounded head shape is excellent

Extremely forgiving at this spin level

Will appeal to a broad spectrum Against Only loft adjustability - no moveable weights TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver $449.95 at Amazon $499.98 at PGA TOUR Superstore $599.99 at CARLSGOLFLAND.COM The Stealth 2 has been subtly improved over the original Stealth and is an impressive all-rounder that will appeal to a wide range of golfers. Providing improved ball flight consistency and a powerful feel, it's an excellent option that will suit a range of abilities. For More user-friendly looks compared to previous generation

Improved ball flight consistency

Powerful feel Against Minimal distance gains over the previous generation

TaylorMade Qi10 vs TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

Every year, manufacturers release new equipment to the market and, for 2024, we see TaylorMade replace its Stealth 2 range with the Qi10. Like previous years, there are various different heads available, with the company sticking to the standard Qi10, the Qi10 Max and Qi10 LS (Low Spin).

Both feature in the best TaylorMade drivers that money can buy and, if you are after the most forgiving drivers or the best golf drivers for distance, then you really can't go wrong with TaylorMade, who have been one of the most used and recognized brands in the golf world for some time.

So, how does the old Stealth 2 compare to its newest model, the Qi10? Well, both will suit the widest range of golfers and are likely to be the most popular models in the range so, after vigorous testing by Golf Monthly, we are able to compare the performance in this informative piece!

Technology

Like our Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max vs Callaway Paradym driver comparison, it's only right we begin with the newer Qi10, which sits in the middle of the range and is sandwiched between the Max and LS in terms of its spin and forgiveness levels. However, regarding technology, it's a pretty simple principle that TaylorMade have come up with, as the Qi10 is designed to maximise the MOI (Moment of Inertia) without compromising ball speed.

So, what's new and different compared to the Stealth 2? Well, we still see the 60X Carbon Twist Face, something which was introduced on the original Stealth in 2022, but TaylorMade have re-engineered it and provided a new supporting structure to promote faster ball speeds and improve the durability of the face.

Image 1 of 2 Qi10 Face (Image credit: Future) Stealth 2 Face (Image credit: Martin Hopley)

What's more, TaylorMade have introduced a brand new, larger address footprint and a lower CG projection than the Stealth 2 but, aside from the lighter third generation Twist Face, there really isn't much to separate the two in terms of technology, so perhaps there are more differences in the looks department.

Looks

Straight off the bat, it's clear that TaylorMade have made multiple changes in the aesthetics department, with the first key detail being the removal of the red face on the Stealth 2. When it was released, this was one of the biggest talking points but, in the Qi10, it has been replaced with a more subtle and less garish black which we are pleased about.

It's worth noting that the colour of the Stealth 2 was a lot better than that of the original Stealth, with the red made brighter to look less intimidating, but the black of the Qi10 just looks better sat behind the ball. Also, TaylorMade have introduced a more rounded look and we felt the proportions of the new model are perfect to the eye.

Qi10 at address (Image credit: Future)

Another key difference between the two models is the multi-material banner strip that has adorned the top edge of TaylorMade drivers for years. In the standard Stealth 2, there was a red ring round the back of the head which highlighted the Carbon Reinforced Composite Ring technology. In the Qi10, this has disappeared and been replaced by a new gloss black infinity crown that covers the entirety of the top of the driver.

This will be personal preference, especially as we loved the red outline on the Stealth 2, as it gave a really smart aesthetic that was something different without being fussy. Compared to the Qi10, we don't have any particular strong views about the change and, if anything, the Qi10 looks clean and more minimalist now.

You may think that the Qi10 trumps the Stealth 2 in the looks department then, but there is one particular aspect where the Stealth 2 tops the Qi10, with the older model featuring weighting on the sole of the head, as well as an adjustable hosel. Granted, the Qi10 does feature adjustability on the hosel, but it doesn't feature weighting - just something to note aesthetically and performance wise.

Overall then, the differences in the looks department are certainly noticeable and one final point is that TaylorMade have also introduced a really handy, but unobtrusive, white accent line along the top edge of the Qi10. This significantly helps the alignment process compared to the Stealth 2 and that's why the Qi10 takes this section comfortably.

Feel

Before moving onto performance, we thought it'd be worth noting the feel of the Qi10 which, compared to the Stealth 2, is a touch more lively. Again, this will come down to personal preference, but one key aspect is that the Qi10 had a tighter dispersion, which gave us a real sense of security on tighter tee shots.

Aside from the more lively feel, both sit at the premium end when it comes to feel and both perform admirably. Whilst speed, spin and distance are almost identical, (more on that in the next section), there is a slight difference in this department.

Stealth 2 at address (Image credit: Future)

Performance

The final aspect is performance, an area which plays a huge part in the decision-making process. Off the bat, we included the Stealth 2 in our Editor's Choice awards for 2023, so we know it is a great performer. When we tested it against the original Stealth we did notice that the Stealth 2 spun a little more and, in the case of the Stealth 2 against the Qi10, it was similar.

In all honesty, and in terms of performance, the Qi10 hits the mark again but, when we tested it, the raw numbers don’t show any clear improvements from the Stealth 2 in most categories. The stability is very evident though, and the dispersion numbers were tight. Personally, we felt that this would only become more apparent over the course of time.

So, the distance and spin numbers are relatively similar, but what about the flight and trajectory? Well, with the spin numbers and launch angle being low on the Qi10, it meant it produced a lovely mid-height but penetrating ball flight that would be playable in any conditions. If not struck out the centre of the clubface, mis-hits were apparent from a feel point of view, but any ball speed drops were easily gobbled up by the high MOI of the Qi10.

The Qi10 is an excellent performer then and, in the case of the Stealth 2, it's a similar story, with one of the main standouts being the consistency of the ball flight. In our testing, we found that the ball flight remained impressively consistent throughout, but it's worth noting that the spin is around 600rpm more than the Qi10 (in our test at least), so you may need to make a shaft or loft change to help dial that spin down a fraction to maximize distance.

Image 1 of 2 Qi10 (Image credit: Future) Stealth 2 (Image credit: Future)

Which one should you choose?

Choose the Qi10 if...

- You want the latest release

- You want a more user-friendly look at address

- You want more forgiveness across the face

Choose the Stealth 2 if...

- You are wanting to increase your spin numbers off the tee

- You prefer a sharper, stealth-like look

- You want more adjustability from moveable weights and hosel