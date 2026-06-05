Switching To This Golf Ball Changed Cameron Young's Career, Here's Why: This Week On Kick Point
Golf ball changes for McIlroy and Young catapulted them to the top of the men's game, here's the reasoning behind the switches
Conor Keenan
Hello all, greetings from the US of A!
That's right, myself and Sam De'Ath are currently in the States doing important Kick Point investigative work like having the red carpet rolled out for us at the likes of Wilson Golf HQ in Chicago and Titleist Golf HQ in Boston.
It all means some very exciting, exclusive content coming up throughout the summer, but for now, we're chatting all things Cameron Young in this week's episode of the podcast.
Piggy-backing off the release of the Titleist GTS range, we take a look on what Young has decided to put in his bag for the 2026 season - its safe to say it has worked so far! You can find *most* of what he uses below, unfortunately the likes of his irons and unique 'double dot' Pro V1x golf ball aren't available for us mere mortals to buy - so I've included McIlroy's TP5 in there instead, another player who underwent a golf ball change that has revolutionized his game.
Tune into this week's episode on Spotify, Youtube and anywhere else you get your podcasts to get the in-depth scoop!
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Dan has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. He graduated with a Master's degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and looks after equipment reviews and buying guides, specializing in golf shoes, golf bags, golf trolleys, and apparel reviews. Dan is also a co-host of Kick Point: The Golf Gear Show. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 8, and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in Worcestershire.
Dan's current What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist GTS2
Fairway: Titleist GTS3 15°, Ping G440 Max 21°
Hybrid: Titleist GT3 24°
Irons: Ping i230 (5-9)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM11 46-10F, 50-10F, 54-08M, 60-04T
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grip: Golf Pride Multi Compound full swing grips & Golf Pride Reverse Taper putter grip
- Conor KeenanGear & Ecommerce Writer
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