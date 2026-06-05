Switching To This Golf Ball Changed Cameron Young's Career, Here's Why: This Week On Kick Point

Hello all, greetings from the US of A!

That's right, myself and Sam De'Ath are currently in the States doing important Kick Point investigative work like having the red carpet rolled out for us at the likes of Wilson Golf HQ in Chicago and Titleist Golf HQ in Boston.

It all means some very exciting, exclusive content coming up throughout the summer, but for now, we're chatting all things Cameron Young in this week's episode of the podcast.

Piggy-backing off the release of the Titleist GTS range, we take a look on what Young has decided to put in his bag for the 2026 season - its safe to say it has worked so far! You can find *most* of what he uses below, unfortunately the likes of his irons and unique 'double dot' Pro V1x golf ball aren't available for us mere mortals to buy - so I've included McIlroy's TP5 in there instead, another player who underwent a golf ball change that has revolutionized his game.

Tune into this week's episode on Spotify, Youtube and anywhere else you get your podcasts to get the in-depth scoop!