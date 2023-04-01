Subscribe To Golf Monthly Today And Receive A Dozen Srixon Golf Balls Free
The Masters is just around the corner, with the World's elite heading to Augusta National for one of the highlights of not just the golf calendar, but also the sport's calendar!
It's set to be a thrilling tournament, and now, we are able to bring you this fantastic offer on one of the best soft feel golf balls on the market, with these Srixon UltiSoft golf balls now free when you purchase a Golf Monthly magazine subscription.
Not only do you receive free golf balls, but you also get our latest magazine offering delivered to your home each and every month. Curated by our experts, each edition comes with unique and insightful features, instructional articles and tips on the best golf deals. It is the perfect handbook for anyone obsessed with the game of golf! It's a no-brainer as far as we're concerned!
Regarding the UltiSoft, Srixon has introduced new technologies in a bid to improve the performance from tee-to-green whilst retaining a soft feel, with the headline technology being the FastLayer core - something that we have seen in the premium, Tour-played Srixon Z-Star family.
In testing, we found the feel to be excellent. It is soft yet still feels solid and, off the face of the putter and when chipping from close range, it has a silky soft feel through impact. So, why not grab this superb Masters deal before the 10th April! (opens in new tab)
