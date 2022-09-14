Srixon UltiSoft 2022 Golf Ball Review
In this Srixon UltiSoft 2022 golf ball review, Neil Tappin sees how the lowest compression offering in the Srixon range performs in all areas of the game
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Delivering on its promise of offering golfers a soft feel, the Srixon UltiSoft 2022 also delivers strong ball flights throughout the bag. A good value for money product, especially if you’re in search of a low compression golf ball.
-
+
Excellent soft feel, most noticeable on and around the greens
-
+
Consistently strong ball flights
-
+
Good durability
-
-
Faster swingers may struggle for distance
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
For those golfers who prioritise a soft feel, Srixon has upgraded its UltiSoft ball for 2022. New technologies have been introduced in a bid to improve the performance from tee-to-green whilst retaining a soft feel and crucially, keeping the UltiSoft at a very attractive price-point.
The headline technology is the FastLayer core - something that we have seen in the premium, Tour-played Srixon Z-Star family, which are among the best golf balls on the market right now. In the UltiSoft this means it is softer at the centre and gets progressively firmer towards the edge. The result is a low compression of 42 (the lowest of any Srixon ball) which creates the soft feel but, Srixon says, there should be no let-off in terms of power and distance. The new UltiSoft also features a 388 dimple pattern for better aerodynamics and a thin cover for more greenside spin.
We wanted to see whether the Srixon UltiSoft 2022 was one of the best soft feel golf balls on the market so I tested it on a launch monitor and on the golf course. I also put it through its paces against another, top-performing low-compression option, the TaylorMade Soft Response 2022 golf ball.
Before I get into any launch monitor data, let’s start with the feel. I played 9-holes using the UltiSoft and spent a good 30 mins with it on the practice green and the feel is superb. Off the face of the putter and when chipping from close range, it has a silky soft feel through impact that I really enjoyed. It’s soft but it still feels solid. As I was chipping and putting, I also hit some shots with the Titleist Pro V1x (my gamer golf ball). The difference was clear - the Titleist had a louder, higher pitched impact sound. The truth is, I tend to prioritise other performance elements but if I was selecting my ball purely based on feel, the UltiSoft would be hard to beat.
What I gained in feel, however, I gave up in spin when chipping from close range. As you would expect from a premium, Tour-played ball, the Pro V1x was grabbing on the second bounce, providing excellent control. Both the TaylorMade Soft Response and the Srixon UltiSoft were releasing out noticeably more.
That the short game spin profile was similar between the two soft feel options was clear as I hit a series of 50-yard pitch shots on the launch monitor. The Srixon averaged 5395 rpm versus 5422 rpm for the TaylorMade. Whilst this is around 1000rpm less that I got with the Titleist Pro V1x, it is still enough to notice the ball grabbing on pitch shots.
With the mid-irons the performance of the Srixon UltiSoft 2022 golf ball was excellent. It offered an ideal mix of distance (I was averaging 166 yards carry with my 7-iron) and control. The 7-iron average spin rate of 6121 rpm and 22˚ launch angle delivered a relatively high flight that stopped quickly. This was something I also noticed on the course, albeit my testing session took place on a fairly wet day.
Onto the driver and this is often where I struggle with soft feel golf balls. My experience is that at my driver swing speed (around 112 mph), the low compression can cost me yardage. And so it was the case here. Whilst the ball flight itself was good - the 388 dimple pattern seems to do a good job of providing a strong flight, especially in the wind - the overall distance was shorter than I’m used to. The Srixon UltiSoft spun a little more than the TaylorMade Soft Response (around 300 rpm) and came up around 10 yards shorter. It is important to say that whilst this was my experience off the tee, for slower swinging golfers, the performance in this department might be quite different.
The Srixon UltiSoft 2022 golf ball undoubtedly delivers on its promise of offering a soft feel. For me, this ball was at its best on and around the green but importantly, it also offers consistently good ball flights throughout the bag.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing drivers and golf balls. Having been a part of the Golf Monthly team for over 15 years and playing off a handicap of 3, he has the experience to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands are talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!" As far as golf balls are concerned the biggest development is in the, "three piece, non-Tour, urethane-covered section. For regular golfers, these models offer superb performance at both ends of the bag without denting your wallet quite as much as the premium Tour-played options."
Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. In his time at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
-
Report: Dubai Desert Classic Loses Title Sponsor
The DP World Tour event's deal with Slync has ended following the suspension of the logistics company's former boss
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Club Pro Forced To Rearrange Lessons After Qualifying For PGA Tour Opener
Taylor Lowe’s unexpected qualification for the Fortinet Championship means he has to put his regular job on hold
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Augusta National's 13th Has Finally Been Lengthened
It looks as though the long-running controversy over Azalea's length might be coming to an end
By Mike Hall • Published