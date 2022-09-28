Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Srixon ZX5 Iron $974.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $1,049.99 (opens in new tab) at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) $1,229.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) The ZX5 offers a varied blend of performance attributes that will appeal to the slightly higher handicapper. A thinner topline than most other cavity backs in the market make this a great option for those who want a mixture of forgiveness and sleek looks. For A beautiful and consistent iron

Powerful feel

Surprising levels of distance and forgiveness Against Might travel too far for better players Srixon ZX7 Iron $974.99 (opens in new tab) at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) $1,137.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $1,299.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Srixon ZX7 irons offer the more accomplished golfer a beautiful, compact head as well as great playability across the set. While we think the new sole is perhaps too pronounced, the ZX7 is an excellent option for golfers seeking a soft-feeling iron that won't break the bank. For Soft, solid feel

Ample workability

More distance than most other forged clubs on the market Against Updated Tour V.T. Sole design is arguably too aggressive

Srixon ZX5 vs ZX7 Golf Irons: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

There are an array of golf iron options available with multiple brands producing some of the best golf irons that money can buy. However, it isn't as simple as walking into a shop and buying a set, there are a number of different factors that need to be considered.

Firstly, brands will produce different golf irons for different abilities and swings. Some are designed to be the most forgiving irons that they can be, while others are set up to be the best distance irons on the market. This is apparent in the current range of irons from Srixon, ranging from the ZX4 to the Z-Forged models.

Sitting between those are the ZX5 and ZX7 irons, which we are focusing on in this piece, with both providing premium performances that are aimed at different levels of golfers.

After extensive testing, we take you through the key differences between the two irons and which one is better suited for your game.

Looks

You may think that because their names are similar, their looks will be also. However, both have noticeably different features and aesthetics that make a lot of difference; more on that later.

We begin with the ZX5, which has a pleasantly thin topline and is slightly offset which inspires confidence at address. The rear of the wider sole is visible at address from 6-iron down, which not everyone will like to see, but it is something to be expected on an iron this forgiving.

Also, the new Tour VT sole is very pronounced on the ZX5, with a significant ridge running along the middle of the sole helping to stop the club digging excessively. All of these make it one of the best compact mid-handicap irons around and it is visibly suited to the higher handicappers which this iron is aimed at.

Image 1 of 2 The Srixon ZX5 (Image credit: Future ) The Srixon ZX7 (Image credit: Future )

Straight off the bat, the ZX7 iron looks stunning from pretty much every angle. It has a neat compact head with a pleasing topline that will appeal to the eye of a more accomplished golfer who wants to see a smaller head at address with a narrow sole.

Like the ZX5, it has a new Tour VT sole which, as mentioned, is very pronounced on the bottom, with a significant ridge running along the middle of the sole helping to stop the club digging excessively.

Feel/Sound

The ZX7 is one of the best irons for low handicappers and it's within the feel and acoustic department where we notice this difference. For starters, the ZX7 feels very soft when striking the golf ball.

Because of its softness, you receive lots of feedback when you strike the ball off-centre. What's more, it also has a quiet impact sound, another desirable feature in an iron aimed at lower handicappers.

The ZX5 iron, on the other hand, offers up a hot and lively feel along with a loud and more metallic sound at impact. It is consistent with other compact mid handicap irons we have tested though and, overall, it is a compelling package.

Distance

All golfers enjoy a little bit more distance in their game and, when it comes to these two models, it is the ZX5 that edges it. In testing, we noticed that it produced long carry yardage throughout, as well as decent peak height for a relatively strong 6-iron.

However, one reason as to why the ZX5 went a touch further than its sister iron could be down to the lofts of the ZX7 not being entirely traditional, e.g. 32° in the 7-iron.

What's more, the ZX7 launched relatively low but had a decent peak height for a 6-iron with a healthy amount of spin to keep the ball in the air and stop it when it lands.

The Srixon ZX5 (Left) and ZX7 (Left) at address (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Forgiveness

Unsurprisingly, the iron designed for the higher handicapper is the more forgiving, as the new Tour VT sole increases the margin for error on slightly heavy contacts. In our test, this was the ZX5 and we also found that any off-centre hits were incredibly forgiving, helping maintain carry on heel and toe strikes.

As previously mentioned, the ZX5 also has a pleasantly thin topline and is slightly offset which inspires confidence at address, while the ZX7 has a neat compact head with a pleasing topline that will suit the eye of a more experienced player.

It's not as if the ZX7 isn't forgiving, but on off centre hits we noticed some loss in performance. This is to be expected from a one-piece forged iron, with the soft feel off the face giving immediate feedback when there is a poor strike.

When testing, we found the new sole quite prominent when interacting with the turf. It could be argued it has gone a little too far on the ZX7, more camber would potentially make the interaction with the ground smoother, although it undoubtedly helps on those slightly heavy contacts.

The sole of the ZX7 (Left) and ZX5 (Right) (Image credit: Future)

Overall Appeal

Overall, the ZX5 provides everything you'd expect from an iron aimed at higher handicappers but with an appealing and sleek look at address. We believe that the majority of players will see overall performance benefits by opting for the ZX5 because of how user-friendly it is from 4-iron up to pitching wedge without looking at all chunky at address.

The ZX7 on the other hand will favour the lower handicapper who wants an iron that is easy and responsive to hit. Its looks give off a premium appeal with a performance to match.

One noteworthy point is that if you are struggling to reach a conclusion of what club to use, you could always combine both the ZX5 and ZX7 within your bag. By choosing ZX5 long irons and ZX7 short irons, you will find that balance of forgiveness and precision.

Which one should you choose?

Choose the Srixon ZX5 if…

- You want a more forgiving iron for off-centre strikes

- You are after an iron with a high, straight and stable ball flight

- You are looking to increase your carry distances

Choose the Srixon ZX7 if...

- You want the ability to shape your irons more easily

- You prioritize a soft, forged-like feel

- You have enough speed to cope with the flatter flight