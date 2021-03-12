Joel Tadman tests the new ZX5 irons on the launch monitor and the golf course to assess the performance of this forgiving Srixon iron

Srixon ZX5 Iron Review

Srixon has launched its new ZX5 iron, a club designed with higher handicap golfers in mind who are searching for a mixture of forgiveness and distance.

The ZX5 has been launched alongside the ZX7, a forged iron aimed at a slightly lower handicap range.

We tested ZX5 6-iron on the Flightscope X3 launch monitor in the stock Nippon NS Pro Modus3 120 shaft and also on the course with premium balls to properly assess turf interaction and ball flight.

Looks

The ZX5 has a pleasantly thin topline and is slightly offset which inspires confidence at address. The rear of the wider sole is visible at address from 6-iron down, which not everyone will like to see, but it is something to be expected on an iron this forgiving.

Feel/Sound

The ZX5 iron offers up a hot and lively feel along with a loud and more metallic sound at impact. It is consistent with other cavity back irons we have tested and it is a compelling package altogether.

Performance

We compared the ZX5 to its sister iron, the ZX7 when we tested out on the course. The ZX5 produced long carry yardage throughout our testing as well as decent peak height for a relatively strong 6-iron.

We also found that off-centre hits were incredibly forgiving on the ZX5, helping maintain carry on heel and toe strikes.

The new Tour VT sole is very pronounced on the ZX5, with a significant ridge running along the middle of the sole helping to stop the club digging excessively.

Overall, the ZX5 produces a high, straight and stable ball flight. It provides everything you’d expect from an iron aimed at higher handicappers but with an appealing and sleek look at address.

Some better players may think about combining ZX5 irons in the long irons with ZX7 short irons, but the majority of players will see overall performance benefits by opting for a full ZX5 set because of how user-friendly they are from 4-iron up to pitching wedge without looking at all chunky at address.