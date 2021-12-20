Save 30% On Max Golf Protein Products For Limited Time Only
Using the discount code 'MGPXMAS' you can save 30% on all MGP products, from drinks to shakes.
Right now you can save 30% off at Max Golf Protein using the code 'MGPXMAS', so if you still need to get the golfer in your life a Christmas present, this could be perfect.
A company which has been providing healthy and tasty products to the sports industry since 2015, we are big fans of MGP products after trying them all at a testing day earlier this year.
We reviewed the MGP Nutrition range of fantastic hydrating drinks, shakes and tasty bars and all three got four and a half stars out of five. Why?
Well we have found a common problem amongst golfers is they don't take enough food or liquid with them onto the golf course which means lack of energy is an obvious result.
MGP products help address this by offering drinks and snacks that help maintain energy levels, hydration and focus.
At full price we think they offer good value but right now you can also get them for 30% off on the MGP website when you use the code 'MGPXMAS'.
Take a look at the full range below...
Drinks
Orange Hydration Drink (Pack of 12) | SAVE 30% at MGP Nutrition
Was £24 Now £16.80
Fat-free and low in sugar, our review found the Orange flavour offered a subtle taste that was delicious. The bottle, like the others in the range, is really funky and cool looking as well.
Lemon & Lime Hydration Drink (Pack of 12) | SAVE 30% at MGP Nutrition
Was £24 Now £16.80
If you have a sweet tooth then the Lemon & Lime flavour is the one for you. Don't fret though as it has added vitamins for energy replenishment.
Pineapple Hydration Drink (Pack of 12) | SAVE 30% at MGP Nutrition
Was £24 Now £16.80
The third option available is the Pineapple flavour which ranked as Golf Monthly's favourite. It is also vegan friendly and gluten-free, so it caters to a wide range of consumers.
Bars
Peanut Bar (Pack of 12) | SAVE 30% at MGP Nutrition
Was £24 Now £16.80
Ranked joint favourite in our review, the Peanut Bar is dairy-free and packed with natural peanuts, giving you a fantastic tasting, protein-filled bar.
Cacao & Raspberry Bar (Pack of 12) | SAVE 30% at MGP Nutrition
Was £24 Now £16.80
For the chocolate fans, you have the Cacao and Raspberry bar. It is nut-free but has a distinct flavour with a crunchy texture, and it also has the least amount of fat and carbohydrates.
Banana & Cashew Bar (Pack of 12) | SAVE 30% at MGP Nutrition
Was £24 Now £16.80
My personal favorite of the three is the Banana and Cashew. It had a delicious smell and soft, chewy texture which really hit the spot when I needed it. I cannot recommend this bar enough and it is a lot healthier than the usual Mars bar I go for!
Protein Shakes
Chocolate Protein Shake (Pack of 8) | SAVE 30% at MGP Nutrition
Was £24 Now £16.80
Protein-filled, and with a smooth, creamy texture, we found the Chocolate Protein Shake is a perfect pre-round snack as it releases energy slowly throughout the 18 holes.
Vanilla Protein Shake (Pack of 8) | SAVE 30% at MGP Nutrition
Was £24 Now £16.80
The second variation is the Vanilla flavour, which is a lot sweeter than the Chocolate flavour. The shake is sugar-free, as well as being low in fat, offering a healthy option to help benefit your game.
For more deals on golf gear and equipment, or for more reviews, check out the Golf Monthly website.
