In this review, the Golf Monthly team cast its verdict on the taste and performance benefits of the Max Golf Protein bars

Max Golf Protein Bar

As more and more golfers set their sights on optimal performance, it makes sense that attention should turn to the nutritional side of the game. After all, a round of golf can take upwards of four hours depending on the course you play, conditions, and the density of the tee sheet.

Add into that carrying a bag (for those that still do) and however many swings you make on a given day, it’s only natural that energy levels will dip as the round progresses.

So, rather than the typical chocolate bar or other sugary treat that will give you a high and then an unwelcome dip in energy levels, Max Golf Protein offers a nutritious and tasty alternative that will help keep you going from the first hole to last.

There are three flavours to choose from – peanut, cacao and raspberry, and banana and cashew – with each containing a healthy mixture of protein, carbohydrates and fat to maintain stable energy levels throughout.

Additionally, all three are also vegan friendly and made using organic ingredients. The peanut and banana and cashew bars are dairy free and suitable for vegetarians, while the cacao and raspberry is nut free.

Without fail, every one improved our energy levels, to the point that we didn’t even realise until walking up the final hole. The ultimate goal is not to suffer the peaks and troughs associated with sugar-rich snacks, and even taking on board just one Max Golf Protein bar, the fatigue that usually appears on the back nine was nowhere to be found.

Not only that but each flavour is very unique. We thought the peanut and banana bars edged it in terms of taste, but those partial to a little bit of chocolate in their life will enjoy the cacao and raspberry offering, which also has a nice crunch on top.

If you’re interested in the ultimate in performance, the banana and cashew bar contains the most protein and energy, while for those looking to ingest the least amount of fat and carbohydrates, the cacao and raspberry is the most suitable.

Max Golf Protein also offers a range of energy-rich hydration drinks, which are also available in three flavours and act as the perfect companion to what is our new go-to course snack.

Verdict In terms of performance, there is no doubt these bars from Max Golf Protein provide a healthy and sustainable energy source - we genuinely noticed a difference. Three very different but classic flavour options means there should be something for everyone.

Details :