Ping G Le3 Driver vs TaylorMade Kalea Gold Women’s Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

Ping G Le3 Driver $497 at CARLSGOLFLAND.COM $499 at Global Golf - U.S. $499.99 at PGA TOUR Superstore Players with a swing speed of less than 80mph will reap the benefits of this third generation G Le3 driver as clever weighting makes it easy to swing and generate more ball speed for penetrating and accurate drives. It’s also a great looking club, simple but stylish, with a confident-boosting effect. For Lightweight but powerful

Effortless to launch

Pleasing sound Against Fitting is key to maximise performance

Won’t suit players with a fast swing speed TaylorMade Kalea Gold Driver Check Amazon This new women's driver from TaylorMade looks very classy. The more you use it, the more you'll like it, reaping the benefits of the latest TaylorMade technology, providing good distance, accuracy and especially forgiveness on off-centre strikes. This driver is definitely worth considering. For Impressive forgiveness and accuracy

Feels very compact and solid at impact

Luxurious looking design Against Overall swing weight might take some getting used to

Ping G Le3 vs TaylorMade Kalea Gold Women's Driver

To review the Ping G Le3 and TaylorMade Kalea Gold drivers, we evaluated key features for their target players, including materials, performance, and overall playability. When buying a driver, it’s essential to consider factors such as the shaft type, loft, sound, forgiveness, and, of course, the distance it can achieve.

While this comparison focused on two off-the-shelf models, both Ping and TaylorMade strongly advocate for custom fitting. A custom fit ensures that your driver is tailored to your unique build and swing style, optimizing performance and enhancing your overall enjoyment of the game. Once this is done, be sure to have a read of our buying guides on the best drivers, or most forgiving drivers.

Looks

Ping G Le 3 Driver (Image credit: Future)

The Ping G Le3 and TaylorMade Kalea Gold have a similar color scheme – blue with silver and gold accents. The noticeable difference is that the crown of the Ping G Le3 has a matte finish, while Kalea Gold is glossy and is a much darker shade of blue.

The G Le3 features Ping’s signature turbulator ridges, which add a functional aesthetic by framing the ball, while the subtle gold alignment aid on the carbonwood head of Kalea Gold adds a fine detail that complements its sleek shape. Despite its large 460cc head, G Le3 avoids appearing bulky, making it comfortable and visually appealing, and similarly, the compact profile of Kalea Gold does not look overwhelming.

Overall, G Le3 has a slightly more functional vibe, while Kalea Gold feels distinctly striking. The choice between them may come down to personal preference for subtle sophistication versus bold elegance.

New for 2024, TaylorMade Kalea Gold (Image credit: Alison Root)

Sound And Feel

Ping G Le3 delivers an incredibly satisfying sound that is both solid and pleasing at impact. The tone is sharp enough to convey power without being overly harsh. The solid sound of Kalea Gold also impresses, and it reflects the driver’s premium construction.

In terms of feel, G Le3 stands out for its lightweight design and forgiving nature. Its ALT250 lite shaft offers a perfect balance of flexibility and control, ensuring smooth and effortless swings. We found the Kalea Gold to be a touch heavier than G Le3, but once familiar with its weight, it offers a powerful and controlled feel through impact. The stiffer shaft compared to the Ping G Le3 creates a firmer feel and will appeal to women who prefer a more grounded connection with their club.

(Image credit: Future)

Performance

During testing, the G Le3 performed exceptionally well, creating a penetrating trajectory with minimal effort. It’s an ideal choice for women seeking accuracy and added distance. Additionally, the lightweight construction and flexible ALT250 lite shaft allows for smoother swings, enabling better control for women with slower swing speeds (80mph or less).

Kalea Gold's added mass, which is created through TaylorMade’s Carbon Twist technology and Inverted Cone technology, allowed us to generate greater ball speed and solid impact when struck well. We were impressed by its consistent launch and performance in both distance and straightness.

The Ping G Le3 is best suited for women with slower swing speeds looking for effortless power and maximum forgiveness, while the Kalea Gold caters to women who are willing to adjust to a slightly heavier driver to unlock its potential for enhanced ball speed and control.

(Image credit: Future)

Forgiveness

The Ping G Le3 is specifically engineered for women golfers to offer exceptional forgiveness. Its 460cc titanium head features a low, slightly heel-side centre of gravity for straighter shots with reduced side spin. The lightweight shaft and overall construction further enhance its user-friendliness, so it’s an ideal option for women looking for consistency and forgiveness.

Kalea Gold also excels in forgiveness, minimizing ball speed loss on off-centre hits for consistent performance across the face. We found it easy to get the ball airborne and maintain straight ball flights. Its ability to generate ball speed and deliver consistent launch angles makes it one of the most forgiving drivers.

Which Should You Choose?

Choose the Ping G Le3 if…

- You’re looking for a driver that is extremely effortless to hit

- Forgiveness is one of the most important benefits

- You want impressive accuracy and distance off the tee

Choose the TaylorMade Kalea Premier if...

- You want to generate more aggressive impact for longer and straighter shots

- You prioritize a stylish and premium looking driver

- Even poorly struck shots retain distance and accuracy