One Of Our Favorite Putting Mats Is Now Available With An Exclusive 15% Discount

If you were to monitor your shots out on the golf course, chances are you would find that the area where you lose out the most is on the greens, with players often neglecting the putting aspect.

Arguably, it's the easiest and quickest way to save shots, and there are plenty of options when it comes to improving your putting stroke and impact. One of those is by investing in a putting mat, with one of our favorites now available with an exclusive offer to Golf Monthly.

Perfect Practice Putting Mat | Use the code '15PPGOLFMNTH' for 15% off The Perfect Practice Putting Mat is a great training aid that will help hone your stroke, providing you have space for it at home and the floorboards aren’t too wonky! The various lines do a great job of providing clear visual feedback and the wooden sections are well-made and look good. Read our full Perfect Practice Putting Mat Review

From the 24th May to the 2nd June, you can get yourself 15% off the Perfect Practice Putting Mat by using the code '15PPGOLFMNTH'. That is a significant saving on what is one of the best golf putting mats that money can buy!

Used and endorsed by two-time Major winner, Dustin Johnson, the model on offer is the 9' 6" putting mat that comes in three main parts. There is the mat itself, which is attached to the raised, wooden end part with two holes of different sizes in it. There is also a wooden backstop and four wooden slats that fit together to create a channel for the ball to roll back towards you.

When we tested the Putting Mat, we felt that this could be one of the best golf training aids money can buy, with the mat working very well on both a tiled (kitchen) floor and carpeted floor. We must add that you should be careful with the way you store this item and take care when unrolling it. If you store it correctly, you should be able to get a smooth, consistent roll for many years.

(Image credit: Future)

Along with the excellent performance over an array of different surfaces, there are various different lines on the mat to help with both the path of your stroke and the start line of your putts. When it comes to consistency on the greens, these are the elements that really matter when finding the best putter for your stroke.

So, why not grab the Perfect Practice Putting Mat at one of the lowest prices we have ever seen it at! Use the code '15PPGOLFMNTH' to grab a huge saving, which you could use to buy some of the best golf balls or accessories.