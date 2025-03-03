Majesticks GC Fan? Shop Castore’s New Collection For The LIV Golf Team

Castore recently announced a partnership with LIV Golf team Majesticks GC. As the golf apparel partner for Majesticks GC, Castore says their precision-engineered golf clothing will bring innovation and style to the world of LIV Golf.

The Majesticks GC squad is made up of British stars Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sam Horsfield, alongside Swede Henrik Stenson. They will be wearing the brand-new Castore golf apparel for the 2025 season – which started under the lights in early February at the Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia.

The entire range of Castore Majesticks GC golf collection is available now to shop and is designed to deliver golfers some of the best designer golf apparel on the market. From classic polos to hoodies, gilets and long sleeved jerseys, there is something to catch the eye of any golfer – with options including the Majesticks GC logo, and also without for those who want a more understated look.

We've reviewed many items from the Castore golf clothing range over the years and items like Castore Tech Trousers and the Castore GC Classic Quarter Zip have always scored highly for their performance and style. We'd expect nothing less from this new Castore x Majesticks GC range.

I've selected a few of the stand-out items below and we hope to be testing out some of the Castore gear very soon. We will update you on specific performance soon, but for now, below are my favorite picks from the range...

Majesticks GC Golf Polo: £65 at Castore Featuring a high-stretch, breathable fabric and side split hems, the Majesticks GC Polo blends performance and style effortlessly. It's lightweight and built in Protek technology keeps you cool and fresh on even the longest rounds. Available in four color options and sized XS-XXL.

Majesticks GC ¼ Zip Top: £75 at Castore This 1/4 zip top boasts a lightweight fabric and features water-resistant Protek technology. It features the Castore branding on the left chest and upper back and the Majesticks logo on the sleeve. Available in various color choices, sized from S-XL.

Majesticks GC Hoodie: £75 at Castore The Majesticks GC Hoodie is aimed to provide ultimate comfort and protection. The lightweight, quick-drying fabric combines with a Protek finish ready to resist the rain, without trapping unwanted heat and moisture. It also has waterproof zipped side pockets to keep your belongings dry and secure. Sized from XS to 2XL, it comes in two color choices – with the Midnight Navy catching the eye.

Majesticks GC Hybrid Gilet: £110 at Castore The GC Hybrid Gilet is a superbly versatile item perfect for a adding some extra upper body warmth and rain-resistance when you need it thanks to its Protek technology finish. It features Castore branding at the collar, upper back and zipper the GC Hybrid Gilet comes in Midnight Navy/White color choice and sized from S-2XL.

Majesticks GC T-Shirt: £45 at Castore The Majesticks GC Tee has reflective Castore and Majesticks GC branding. and features AerTek sweat-wicking technology to keep you comfortable and dry. There is also underarm mesh panels to enhance airflow and breathability. Available in White or Light Blue and sized from XS-2XL.

This is just a selection of what Castore has available. If you’re after something specific there is plenty of golf apparel to choose so it’s worth checking out Castore for more.