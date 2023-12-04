Looking For A Golf Watch This Christmas? We Have Found 5 Excellent Deals With Up To 33% Off
Currently, there are multiple deals on the best golf watches and, in the run-up to Christmas, we have picked out five of the best we have seen
When it comes to playing golf, players are truly spoilt for choice in the technological department, with plenty of gadgets available to help make the game as easy and accessible as possible.
Admittedly, these items won't swing the golf club for you, but the best golf rangefinders and best golf GPS' give you the basic yardages and information you need to tackle the golf course. However, what if you want an item that not only performs the golf-related business on the course, but also important day-to-day aspects off the course?
This is where the best golf watches come in as, not only do they provide on-course data, but also offer plenty of features off the course. That is why we have found the best deals currently available, with plenty of different models from different manufacturers so, if you are after a stylish look, or a model that excels at the basics, you are in luck!
Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch | 25% off at Amazon
Was $399.99 Now $299.90
One of the most recognized models from, arguably, the most recognized brand. The Approach S60 not excels in looks, but also the color touchscreen that is crystal clear and intuitive to use.
In testing, we almost felt that there were too many features on offer, making this more suited towards the tech-loving individual. Importantly, for the golfer, it has 40,000 preloaded golf courses, as well as AutoShot, which automatically records the location and distance of each detected shot.
For off-course duties, it can receive notifications for calls, texts, emails and more, while when paired with the Garmin app it can provide weather forecast data.
Read our full Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch Review
Voice Caddie T9 Golf GPS Watch | 30% off at Amazon
Was $349.99 Now $244.99
In testing, we felt that the T9 redefined what a smart golf watch can do. It's one of the few models that has slope functionality, with the added bonus of the heat-mapped greens and hole maps with flyovers providing you with plenty of information.
Along with the features, it's presented in a slick, stylish and user-friendly package, with the shiny silver bezel enhancing its value when it comes to off-course versatility. Again, like the S60, this is better suited to the more tech-savvy golfer.
Read our full Voice Caddie T9 Golf GPS Watch Review
Samsung Galaxy5 Pro Golf Edition Watch | 20% off at Amazon
Was $499.99 Now $399
For anyone who has a Samsung Android phone and has thought about purchasing a golf watch, this is the way to go. It's easy to use, packed full of features, and comes with all the other benefits of a smart watch.
Tackling the elephant in the room, it won't work for iPhone users but, if you do have a Samsung, there's no better option, with accurate yardages and the fact that it's preloaded with the Golf Buddy Smart Caddie makes this an excellent option.
What's more, because you can pair it with your mobile, you can track heartrate and even body composition analysis, making this one of the best feature-packed watches we have tested.
Read our full Samsung Galaxy5 Pro Golf Edition Watch Review
As you may have seen from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages, these offers won't be around for long, especially with the run-up to Christmas now taking place and the need for presents and gifts ramping up.
You may wonder why you need a golf watch? Well, as mentioned, they can perform just as well off the course, as well as on it. Essentially, you aren't getting an item that can be used only for golf, but also an item that can be used to track various health aspects like sleep, heartrate and step-count. They can even provide you with calls, emails and texts, making it great for when you're out and about.
It's not just Amazon who are offering deals on the likes of the best Garmin golf watches or various other models, with retailers like PGA TOUR Superstore and Walmart just some of the companies who are providing dollars off!
Bushnell iON Edge GPS Watch | 33% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $149.99 Now $99.99
If you are after a watch that won't break the bank and is solely designed for golf, then this is a great option. It does the basics well, showing hazards, allowing you to mark pin locations, and the scorecard and stats function comes in handy during and post-round.
Admittedly, the usability is a bit of a hindrance but, once you master it, it performs very well, with the aesthetics very minimalistic, providing a look and feel that isn't overly bulky or heavy.
Read our full Bushnell iON Edge GPS Watch Review
Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch | 25% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $199.99 Now $149.99
If you are looking for something very simple that works well from the off, the Garmin Approach S12 ticks the box. The yardages are accurate and well-displayed albeit on a fairly basic, black and white screen.
Although it has limited off-course functionality and is Garmin’s entry-level GPS watch, you get something that’s easy to use and provides accurate distance information throughout the round. The display is clear and updates automatically as you play.
Read our full Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch Review
If none of the offers above appeal to you, then it may be worth checking out our best golf watches guide, which contains over a dozen models that have been tried and tested by Golf Monthly.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
