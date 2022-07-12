In The Market For A Laser? Save 45% On The Callaway 300 Pro Now
Looking for a new rangefinder? Grab a huge saving on the Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder this Prime Day.
Callaway 300 Pro Laser | 45% off at Amazon
Was $299 Now $169.99
A premium golf range finder, that is packed full of features. You'll find it easier than ever to quickly get a yardage reading and with 45% off it is a no-brainer if you are in the market for a laser.
Save 45% On The Callaway 300 Pro Now
The Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder is available right now on Amazon for a whopping 45% discount. From our experience lasers (opens in new tab) can be extremely useful out on the course to make sure you get the right distances, which therefore gives you the confidence to choose the right club. The problem is usually lasers are expensive which therefore shows just how good this deal is. A very good model for just over $150? That opportunity does not come around often.
Callaway is most definitely a brand you can trust as well, we certainly do. It is no surprise to use it has produced a reliable and durable offering that can rival some of the big players in the rangefinder business, like Bushnell and GolfBuddy.
First up, it features an ergonomic, lightweight design and fits easily in the hand, while the accuracy was good thanks to the Pin Acquisition Technology. When trying to lock onto the flag the laser gives a short vibration to confirm the yardage and it comes with slope compensation (opens in new tab) as well which adjusts distances to slopes. Importantly this can be switched on and off easily which is vital when competing in competitions.
We also really enjoyed the Magnahold integrated magnet that allows you to affix the device to a golf cart frame. That way you can really zap distances quickly without having to put it back in its case.
It is by far one of the most innovative range finders available and for the level of quality you’re getting for a discount of over $120, that's a huge bargain you should certainly not turn down. However if lasers aren't for you, there are more discounts on loads of golf gear this Prime Day, which we have compiled in our Amazon Prime Day hub page (opens in new tab).
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. Being regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy, Ed now uses his background, having written extensively on golf gear in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
He graduated with a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool in 2017 and is currently in the process of obtaining his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
Ed has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including a British and Irish Lion, ATP Tour tennis players, and a Premier League football manager. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and is also a massive Australian rules football fan.
When he’s not watching the AFL or the golf in his spare time, you’ll likely find him heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs in Surrey, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club.
