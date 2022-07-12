Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

(opens in new tab) Callaway 300 Pro Laser | 45% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was $299 Now $169.99 A premium golf range finder, that is packed full of features. You'll find it easier than ever to quickly get a yardage reading and with 45% off it is a no-brainer if you are in the market for a laser.

Save 45% On The Callaway 300 Pro Now

The Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder is available right now on Amazon for a whopping 45% discount. From our experience lasers (opens in new tab) can be extremely useful out on the course to make sure you get the right distances, which therefore gives you the confidence to choose the right club. The problem is usually lasers are expensive which therefore shows just how good this deal is. A very good model for just over $150? That opportunity does not come around often.

Callaway is most definitely a brand you can trust as well, we certainly do. It is no surprise to use it has produced a reliable and durable offering that can rival some of the big players in the rangefinder business, like Bushnell and GolfBuddy.

First up, it features an ergonomic, lightweight design and fits easily in the hand, while the accuracy was good thanks to the Pin Acquisition Technology. When trying to lock onto the flag the laser gives a short vibration to confirm the yardage and it comes with slope compensation (opens in new tab) as well which adjusts distances to slopes. Importantly this can be switched on and off easily which is vital when competing in competitions.

We also really enjoyed the Magnahold integrated magnet that allows you to affix the device to a golf cart frame. That way you can really zap distances quickly without having to put it back in its case.