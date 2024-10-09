I’m The Golf Monthly Driver Tester - If You Slice Your Driver These Fantastic Amazon Prime Day Deals Could Help!

Don’t worry, you are not alone. So many people out there struggle with that persistent slice off the tee which not only sees them losing too many golf balls but is also robbing them of distance. Help may be at hand however, as some of the best drivers for slicers are on offer this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and, fortunately for you, I test these clubs for a living and have been looking up and down the pages of various sites to find some great deals on my favorite drivers in this category…

Cobra Aerojet Max

(Image credit: Future)

For any golfer looking to eliminate the right side of the course, the Cobra Aerojet Max undoubtedly has the technology to help. One of the things I really like about this driver is that it has the ability to grow with you because the draw bias is not internal or ‘built-in’.

The draw bias comes from adjustable external weights that you can also switch into a neutral setting should you begin to straighten out your slice over time. This driver strikes a really good balance between being aspirational and user-friendly, and has a seriously premium look. Cobra has always priced their products well and, with a further 55% off that original RRP, this is a fantastic deal not to be missed.

TaylorMade Stealth 2 High Draw

(Image credit: MHopley)

From my testing, this might be the most draw-biased driver I have ever used. No pressure, but if you can still slice this thing, you might want to start looking into some other sports! Alongside its impressive anti-slice capabilities, it brings a really premium look and feel to the table and, if you like red, you’ll love this!

Of all the draw-biased drivers I reviewed in 2023, I found this to be the best at controlling the spin. For context, I am a PGA Professional with a relatively high swing speed and can find some of the drivers in this category a little spinny, however, the TaylorMade Stealth 2 High Draw seemed to keep this relatively under control for me.

The impact sound is a nice muted thud from the 60X carbon face and the ball speeds are impressive.

TaylorMade Stealth 2 High Draw Driver | 18% off at Amazon

Was $399.99 Now $329.99 Building on the success of the original 60X Carbon Twist Face, the face design in Stealth 2 features an advanced version of Inverted Cone Technology to help maintain ball speed on off center strikes and increase forgiveness. It weighs 24g (2g lighter than the original Stealth face) and is designed to have an expanded COR area for a larger sweet spot and boosted performance across the entire face. We also loved the vibrant red colors. Read our full TaylorMade Stealth 2 HD Driver Review Price checker: Available at PGA TOUR Superstore ($349.98)

Callaway Rogue ST MAX D Driver

(Image credit: Future)

I have always been a big fan of the Rogue ST family from Callaway, and its draw-biased representation does not disappoint. Delivering the same impressive ball speed and stability as its siblings, the Rogue ST Max D has a more upright lie angle and both internal AND external draw-biased weighting. This driver really plays all of its cards to help you eliminate your slice.

This might be my favorite-looking driver of the selection I have picked. I love the stretched-out shaping and the matt crown is a pleasure to look down on at address. As with the entire Rogue ST range, the feel off the face is excellent. While it is a couple of seasons old nowadays, this is still one of the best drivers available in this category and, for only $349.98, there is real value to be had here.

Ping G430 SFT

(Image credit: Future)

This exceptional driver from Ping not only features a draw setting, but also a draw+ setting! One of my favorite features of the SFT is that, despite being very much a ball flight correction driver, it sits very square behind the ball. A lot of drivers in this category are massively toed in, which is never that attractive a look, but the SFT offers very neutral setup characteristics.

I found the SFT to have a little more spin than some other drivers of its ilk in comparable loft setups which those struggling for height will really enjoy. Mis-hits are extremely flattered by this high MOI driver making it one of the most user-friendly of the selections here. I love highlighting good deals on ‘current’ products and, at $399.98 (27% off), that’s exactly what this is…