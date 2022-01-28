Callaway Rogue ST Max D Driver Review
Our Callaway Rogue ST Max D driver review reveals what performance you can expect from this draw bias head design
A draw bias driver that sits comfortably alongside the other drivers in the ST family. Easy to launch and flight - should do a good job at guarding against the right side of the course.
-
+
Confidence inspiring look at address
-
+
Powerful sound and feel
-
+
Comfortably aids a draw shape
-
-
Sits slightly closed at address, which won't suit all golfers
Callaway Rogue ST Max D Driver Review
For golfers who struggle with a slice off the tee, Callaway has a specially designed head in it's newest Rogue ST range to help with that. The Rogue ST range of clubs has quickly entered the race to be one of the best golf drivers of 2022 and the Rogue ST Max D driver features much of the same technology as the Rogue ST Max, but with built-in draw bias that aims to help golfers hit a high draw shape rather than the more common slice.
Watch our review of the Rogue ST Max driver below
While all four heads in the Rogue ST range look very similar, the Rogue ST Max D was certainly larger and more inviting to look at behind the ball. Versus the more compact Rogue ST LS head, the Max D inspires plenty of confidence behind the ball, ideal for the target market of this head design. The modern matte black finish creates a really premium aesthetic and while it might not have the same shelf appeal as the TaylorMade Stealth HD, it's still a classy, premium looking driver.
Onto the all important performance and we tested the Callaway Rogue ST Max LS at Kings Golf Studio on a Trackman launch monitor using Titleist Pro V1x golf balls. We tested this driver with a Tensei Silver 65g stiff shaft and found the draw bias weighting in the head worked as expected. While a draw-bias driver isn't ideal for our game, all of the shots we hit finished left of the centre target (a draw for right handers), and gave us 20 yards of draw shape in total. This was versus 15 yards of draw shape we achieved with the Max LS head on the same day, so there's proof the heel weighting does encourage more right-to-left ball movement.
The Max D still delivers the excellent ball speeds we've become accustomed to with the other heads in the Rogue ST range. It also delivered around 300-600 more rpm than the standard model whilst also launching higher which will appeal to higher handicap golfers who need more assistance getting the ball in the air off the tee.
Without a doubt, the lower to mid handicap golfers will want to look at the Max LS or standard head when it comes to investing in the impressive Rogue ST range. For the golfer who struggles with a slice, the Rogue ST Max D offers the same premium looks and technology-packed head as the rest of the range, all with right amount of forgiveness and a confidence inspiring look at address. Up against the likes of the TaylorMade Stealth HD and Cobra LTDx Max, we think it stacks up impressively as one of the best drivers for slicers and best driver for high handicappers in 2022.
Neil has worked for Golf Monthly for over 15-years. Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. Neil is currently a 3-handicap golfer who has played the game for as long as he can remember. In his role at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing all new drivers and is part of a team testing golf balls. He is able to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands talk about ball speeds (the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!"
Neil is currently playing: Driver: Titleist TSi3 Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
-
Teenage Wonderkid Makes Back-To-Back Rolex Series Cuts
Josh Hill is through to the final two rounds for the second consecutive week on the DP World Tour
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Prince Andrew Gives Up R&A Honorary Membership
The Duke of York has relinquished his membership of the R&A, a spokesman has confirmed
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Lydia Ko Shoots Lowest Opening Round In Nine Years - Here's How She Did It
Lydia Ko opens up a two shot lead from Danielle Kang in the first round of the 2022 Gainbridge LPGA
By James Hibbitt • Published