Callaway Rogue ST Max D Driver Review

For golfers who struggle with a slice off the tee, Callaway has a specially designed head in it's newest Rogue ST range to help with that. The Rogue ST range of clubs has quickly entered the race to be one of the best golf drivers of 2022 and the Rogue ST Max D driver features much of the same technology as the Rogue ST Max, but with built-in draw bias that aims to help golfers hit a high draw shape rather than the more common slice.

While all four heads in the Rogue ST range look very similar, the Rogue ST Max D was certainly larger and more inviting to look at behind the ball. Versus the more compact Rogue ST LS head, the Max D inspires plenty of confidence behind the ball, ideal for the target market of this head design. The modern matte black finish creates a really premium aesthetic and while it might not have the same shelf appeal as the TaylorMade Stealth HD, it's still a classy, premium looking driver.

Onto the all important performance and we tested the Callaway Rogue ST Max LS at Kings Golf Studio on a Trackman launch monitor using Titleist Pro V1x golf balls. We tested this driver with a Tensei Silver 65g stiff shaft and found the draw bias weighting in the head worked as expected. While a draw-bias driver isn't ideal for our game, all of the shots we hit finished left of the centre target (a draw for right handers), and gave us 20 yards of draw shape in total. This was versus 15 yards of draw shape we achieved with the Max LS head on the same day, so there's proof the heel weighting does encourage more right-to-left ball movement.

The Max D still delivers the excellent ball speeds we've become accustomed to with the other heads in the Rogue ST range. It also delivered around 300-600 more rpm than the standard model whilst also launching higher which will appeal to higher handicap golfers who need more assistance getting the ball in the air off the tee.

Without a doubt, the lower to mid handicap golfers will want to look at the Max LS or standard head when it comes to investing in the impressive Rogue ST range. For the golfer who struggles with a slice, the Rogue ST Max D offers the same premium looks and technology-packed head as the rest of the range, all with right amount of forgiveness and a confidence inspiring look at address. Up against the likes of the TaylorMade Stealth HD and Cobra LTDx Max, we think it stacks up impressively as one of the best drivers for slicers and best driver for high handicappers in 2022.