I'm A Former Tour Pro And My Absolute Favorite Rangefinder Is 20% Off!

As a former mini-tour player, knowing my exact yardages was crucial to being able to compete at the highest level. I have tested numerous devices over the years, but my personal favorite is still the Bushnell Tour V5 Shift rangefinder which you can now snap up at 20% off at PGA Tour Superstore...

Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Rangefinder | 20% Off at PGA Tour Superstore

Was $399.99 Now $319.98 Superb rangefinder. I think it’s worth paying the extra for the Shift version as the slope functionality can easily be disabled for competition play. Super clear and exceptionally easy to use, I don't know what else you would want in a rangefinder? Take a look now as this deal wont last long....

My colleague and Deputy Editor Joel Tadman also gave this rangefinder 5 stars in his full review, so it is not just me who loves it! The two standout points for me are the ease of use and the clarity of display. One of my major frustrations with some of the poorer lasers I have tested is how tricky it can be to get locked on to the flag, but the Tour V5 Shift locks on with ease. A red ring flashes as JOLT vibrates to give you even greater feedback and confidence to know you have zapped your intended target.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

The view in the display is crystal clear, helped by the adjustable focus toggle, and with the button on the side, there is now no cause for confusion as to how to change the settings from metres to yards.

If you play a lot of golf in a cart, Bushnell’s Bite technology incorporates a powerful inbuilt magnet so you can attach it to the cart frame (or most other metal surfaces) for quick access and less faff when you get to your ball. With 7 pounds of pulling force, it is unlikely to fall off even when going over large bumps – it certainly hasn’t for me yet.

(Image credit: Future)

As someone who has used this rangefinder for probably two years now, I can testify to its accuracy and durability. It stands up alongside any of the best rangefinders on the market. I can't speak highly enough of this essential accessory and would certainly encourage you to have a strong look at this deal if you are in the market for a new model.