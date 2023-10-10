I'm A Former Tour Pro And My Absolute Favorite Rangefinder Is 20% Off!
As a former mini-tour player, knowing my exact yardages was crucial to being able to compete at the highest level. I have tested numerous devices over the years, but my personal favorite is still the Bushnell Tour V5 Shift rangefinder which you can now snap up at 20% off at PGA Tour Superstore...
Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Rangefinder | 20% Off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $399.99 Now $319.98
Superb rangefinder. I think it’s worth paying the extra for the Shift version as the slope functionality can easily be disabled for competition play. Super clear and exceptionally easy to use, I don't know what else you would want in a rangefinder? Take a look now as this deal wont last long....
My colleague and Deputy Editor Joel Tadman also gave this rangefinder 5 stars in his full review, so it is not just me who loves it! The two standout points for me are the ease of use and the clarity of display. One of my major frustrations with some of the poorer lasers I have tested is how tricky it can be to get locked on to the flag, but the Tour V5 Shift locks on with ease. A red ring flashes as JOLT vibrates to give you even greater feedback and confidence to know you have zapped your intended target.
The view in the display is crystal clear, helped by the adjustable focus toggle, and with the button on the side, there is now no cause for confusion as to how to change the settings from metres to yards.
If you play a lot of golf in a cart, Bushnell’s Bite technology incorporates a powerful inbuilt magnet so you can attach it to the cart frame (or most other metal surfaces) for quick access and less faff when you get to your ball. With 7 pounds of pulling force, it is unlikely to fall off even when going over large bumps – it certainly hasn’t for me yet.
As someone who has used this rangefinder for probably two years now, I can testify to its accuracy and durability. It stands up alongside any of the best rangefinders on the market. I can't speak highly enough of this essential accessory and would certainly encourage you to have a strong look at this deal if you are in the market for a new model.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 LST 9°
Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5°
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 Raw 54M and 60T
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
