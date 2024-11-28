I Voted This My Most Comfortable Women's Golf Shoe For 2024... And Now It's Heavily Discounted
If you're in the market for a superior spikeless golf shoe, then snap up this incredible offer from Ecco
If you’re in the market for a pair of the most comfortable golf shoes for women, then this is your lucky day because this Black Friday, the Ecco Biom C4 BOA golf shoe has up to 33% off. This is definitely one of the best women’s golf shoes on the market and an offer you would be silly to pass up on if new golf footwear are on your Christmas list.
Ecco Women's Biom C4 Boa Golf Shoe | Up to 33% off at Amazon
Was $269.95 Now $179.69
This is an attractive, performance-led shoe that is exceptionally comfortable. It is also packed with technology so women can feel totally supported from the ground up to get the most out of their game.
Read our full Ecco Women's Biom C4 Boa Golf Shoe Review
There are many women’s golf shoes on the market that provide comfort, but in my opinion, the Biom C4 tops the list as far as cushioning and overall comfort is concerned. Over 18 holes I felt like I was wearing a pair of comfy slippers.
Until testing this shoe, I had not been a fan of the BOA lacing system, but now I love it. I could easily create the perfect fit by simply turning the dial and adjusting accordingly.
These shoes are packed with technology that not only provides comfort, but also superior performance, which is what golfers have come to expect from the established Danish brand.
I felt nicely supported from the ground up and with significant grip on a variety of lies. This is thanks to Biom technology, which stands for bio-mechanical optimization, and enhances the foot’s ability to move more naturally and close to the ground. Indeed despite this being a spikeless shoe, I felt the traction and grip was sufficient as well, and I should definitely mention they are 100% waterproof as well.
There are two colorways on offer - gravel and white. I tested the white option, which is actually off-white with the tongue and around the heel in a light shade of pink. This is a really smart looking shoe without any fussy, unnecessary detailing.
All-in-all, this spikeless waterproof golf shoe is hard to beat, so grab a pair while they are on offer.
Along with this deal, and many more, be sure to check out our Black Friday golf deals hub, which features the best offers from sites like Amazon , PGA TOUR Superstore and many, many more...
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women's game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly.
