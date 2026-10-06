I Gave This 2026 Golf Shoe 5 Stars... Now It's Up To 42% Off During The Amazon Big Deal Days Event
Premium spikeless grip, trainer-like style, and all-day comfort is now available at an unbeatable price
I’ve tested hundreds of golf shoes and I very rarely award five stars, but Ecco’s Street Vibe completely won me over.
What’s more surprising is that one of my top rated shoes for this year, yes this year, (as often sale items are from a previous season), has up to 42% off on selected colors and sizes, which is a fantastic deal that I think it not to be missed.
The 2026 Ecco Street Vibe combines modern sneaker aesthetics with serious on-course performance. Featuring a stylish suede-trimmed upper, low-profile design, and excellent multi-directional traction, it delivers exceptional stability and out-of-the-box comfort.
Read our full Ecco Street Vibe Golf Shoe Review
Not only does the 2026 Ecco Street Vibe deliver on the brand’s reputation for out-of-the-box comfort, but the premium materials and cutting-edge ergonomics make it a standout contender among the best women's spikeless golf shoes on the market.
True to its name, this sleek model features a modern, trainer-like aesthetic highlighted by a beige suede mudguard wrapping the toe and heel, finished with a vibrant pop of color matching the sole.
Its lower profile offers a grounded, stylish look that seamlessly transitions on and off the course, while the impressive quality, technology and comfort provide exceptional value.
Despite its relaxed appearance, the technical sole offers outstanding performance.
Inspired by multi-directional traction engineering, we found the outsole provided remarkable grip and stability throughout the swing, while maintaining the plush, lightweight feel of a high-end sneaker.
Ideal for warm, dry days on firm fairways, the shoe is also equipped with an ECCO-TEX waterproof membrane to protect against unexpected rain.
Exceptional comfort and versatility make the Street Vibe an easy favorite, while the 41% discount on Big Deal Days makes this an enticing option.
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Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
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