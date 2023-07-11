Golfers Can Get Free Credit During Amazon Prime Day - Here's how...
Prime members, this is a freebie you really don't want to miss out on!
It's Amazon Prime Day! And in the past few hours, plenty of discounts on some of the best golf clubs, balls and equipment have been dropping on the retailer's website! While we've been scoping out some of the best Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals, we've also discovered that golfers can receive a free $5 Amazon promotional code when you purchase an Amazon eGift Card valued at $50 or more.
There is one caveat, and that is that you need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the deal and other offers throughout Prime Day. But the good news is that you can sign up to Prime with pretty much no hassle and no cost either! Simply opt into their 30-day free trial and grab your eGift card and extra cash and get spending.
And there are plenty of gift cards that are perfect for any golf lovers out there available on the site. Want to practice your swing or have a bit of fun with friends? Amazon offer a TopGolf gift card that'll give you credit for your next range bay and basket of balls!
Amazon eGift Card | Buy a $50 card, get $5 credit at Amazon
A great way to get some extra cash, Amazon Prime members who purchase $50 (or more) can get $5 free credit!
Equally, Amazon also have an adidas Gift Card available, one that I have personally been keeping an eye on, and will allow golfers to kit themselves out with some of the best adidas golf shirts on the market right now. In fact, there are also some great deals on adidas golf equipment right now, including a whopping 49 percent saving on the adidas women's Summervent Golf Shoes that we loved playing in when we tested them out on the golf course.
It is worth reminding you that if you want to save on Amazon Prime Day then you will need to sign up to Amazon Prime. Right now you can get a 30-day free trial which is a great way to see the deals for free.
There is really nothing stopping you from using that $50 card and $5 extra to buy new golf gear for yourself! Plus it's worth noting that the promotion will only work once per account and that means if you buy $100 worth of vouchers then you'll get $10 extra credit.
Be sure to also stay up-to-date with the latest deals dropping on our Amazon Prime Day Live Blog, where we'll be bringing you all the latest discounts and offers dropping during Amazon Prime Day!
