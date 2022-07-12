Get These TaylorMade Golf Balls For Less Than £1 Per Ball On Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is a perfect time to pick up some great deals, with these TaylorMade RBZ Soft 2022's being a perfect example
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
TaylorMade RBZ Soft 2022 | 45% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £54.99 Now £29.99
36 golf balls for less than £1 per ball? That sounds good to us, especially because we thoroughly enjoyed the performance on offer from this golf ball.
Get These TaylorMade Golf Balls For Less Than £1 Per Ball On Amazon Prime Day
One of the best deals for golf gear we have seen on Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) so far is for TaylorMade's RBZ Soft 2022 golf ball. Right now, you can get three dozen for just £29.99 (opens in new tab) down from £54.99. This is around a 45% saving, meaning you can get 36 golf balls for just less than £1 per ball! You can get also get one dozen for £13.49 (opens in new tab) when they usually retail for £20, meaning you can get 12 quality golf balls for just over £1 per ball.
Ranked as some of the best value golf balls, the RBZ Soft (opens in new tab)'s are aimed at those in the higher handicap range, alongside the Distance+ range from TaylorMade. However, just because they are amongst the cheaper options doesn't mean that the performance is poor.
When we tested the ball, in the long game the RBZ Soft could easily rival the best premium golf balls, with a penetrating ball flight being useful in both windy and non-windy days. What's more, because of the react core and low compression of the ball, it is relatively low spinning, providing added distance. In normal circumstances, it provides superb value for money, but with the Amazon Prime Day deal you are really picking up an incredible bargain.
It isn't just off the tee where you will be impressed with the performance as, around the greens, there is a noticeable amount of spin and control with pitches and chip shots. That brings us to the durability, which is superb as, when the inevitable errant shot comes in, it doesn't cut or scratch easily, making it a golf ball you could use for a longer duration.
Overall, the TaylorMade RBZ Soft 2022 offers superb value for money and, thanks to this superb Amazon Prime Day deal, you can get 1-3 dozen golf balls for around the £1 mark. Given the undeniable performance on offer, we cannot recommend this offer enough.
TaylorMade RBZ Soft 2022 | 33% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £19.99 Now £13.49
If you don't want three dozen, you can also get one dozen for 30% off as well!
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
- Sam Tremlett Senior Staff Writer
-
-
Want Titleist Pro V1s? Get Them With 20% Off At Amazon
Amazon Grab yourself an incredible bargain on one of the best golf balls in the business during Amazon Prime Day
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals 2022
Prime Day is coming up and this is our hub page where we will post all the best deals and information.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Want Titleist Pro V1s? Get Them With 20% Off At Amazon
Amazon Grab yourself an incredible bargain on one of the best golf balls in the business during Amazon Prime Day
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals 2022
Prime Day is coming up and this is our hub page where we will post all the best deals and information.
By Sam Tremlett • Published