Get 31% Off This Cleveland Golf ZipCore Wedge on Amazon Big Deal Day

Buying golf equipment is a joy and wedges are an integral part of anyones bag. A high-quality, forgiving wedge is especially important for novice players and those who struggle with chipping and full shots. Unfortunately, these wedges from established brands can be rather expensive...



With that in mind, we've been scouring Amazon Prime Deal Days to find the best deals on golf gear so our readers can enjoy top-quality equipment with out breaking the bank—and the Cleveland Golf CBX ZipCore Wedge stands out as one of the best finds so far...







We tested the Cleveland CBX ZipCore Wedge back in 2022 and it performed exceptionally well....



Featuring, a cavity back design, the Cleveland CBX ZipCore offers impressive forgiveness and versatility. In testing, we found it incredibly easy to hit, with the low-density ZipCore shifting the center of gravity for a balanced feel. Its solid feel on full shots, paired with great feedback on strike, makes it ideal for a wide range of golfers.





(Image credit: Future)

Chipping around the greens was a breeze, too. Despite its wider sole, the shape plays narrower than it looks, providing extra confidence on delicate shots. We especially liked the UltiZip grooves, which produced excellent spin, giving control on those crucial greenside shots.

While the sound on short shots is a little clicky, it’s a minor drawback in what is otherwise a fantastic all-around wedge. If you’re looking to upgrade your short game with a forgiving, high-performance wedge, the Cleveland CBX ZipCore is an excellent choice at this price point.

This deal is ideal for golfers of all levels looking for reliable performance without the premium price tag.