Three Excellent Wilson Golf Package Sets Are On Sale During Amazon Prime Day
Looking to get into the game of golf? Then these package sets from Wilson could be perfect for you
Wilson is renowned for being one of the best golf club manufacturers in the game. Not only do they produce some of the best golf clubs for high handicappers, but also Tour-quality equipment that has been used by the likes of Major winners Gary Woodland and Padraig Harrington
Having previously tested the best Wilson Golf Clubs, it's clear that they are very versatile and one particular aspect where they excel is in the golf set department, with the Chicago-based company producing some of the best golf sets on the market. A package set is a great way to get a beginner into the game of golf, with their value, performance and ease of use appealing to those starting their journey in the sport. Not only do they provide the user with the basics but, because of the design, they are easy to get airborne and flight, something which all beginners need help with.
Now, on Amazon Prime Day, you can pick up an array of Wilson package sets, including some of the best women's golf sets and best beginner golf sets. Each model delivers a level of quality and performance that is synonymous with the company. Below, we have taken a look at the best we have seen, as well as the discounts that are currently in place.
Wilson Men's Ultra Plus Package Set | 17% off at Amazon
Was $369.99 Now $306.64
A forgiving and lightweight package set, this is perfect for those getting into the game. The set includes a driver, fairway wood, hybrid, 6i - 9i, PW, SW and a putter, with the irons delivering excellent usability and plenty of turf interaction. Players will also enjoy the lightweight stand bag that comes with plenty of storage space and a comfy strap.
Wilson Women's Ultra Plus Package Set | 15% off at Amazon
Was $369.99 Now $314.49
A fantastic set that includes nine clubs, all providing very forgiving performance from a range of lies. To begin with, the set is stored in a large, easy-to-carry stand bag, that will keep your clubs safe and secure. The oversized 460cc forged titanium driver is also confidence-inspiring at address, with the irons featuring a thick topline that has lots of forgiveness.
Wilson Men's Ultra Package Set | 15% off at Amazon
Was $299.99 Now $252
This is a very stylish package set that boasts a trendy yellow and black colorway throughout. Many golfers will enjoy this set, especially as it comes with nine clubs, three head covers and a lightweight carry bag. It is a great option for high handicap players, with a set of metal woods that each come with a large clubhead and sweet spot, that is great for any golfer who may need a little more assistance off the tee.
