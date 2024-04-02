Cobra Releases Limited Edition Augusta-Themed Darkspeed Drivers
With The 2024 Masters just around the corner, Cobra is getting into the spirit of things…
It’s that time of the golfing year, The Masters is nearly upon us! Soon our TV screens will be filled with Azaleas, pine needles, and the most perfectly manicured grass imaginable. But, if you can’t wait until then, Cobra Golf is offering an early flavor of Augusta with two limited edition Masters-themed models of its Darkspeed drivers.
The two models available are the Darkspeed LS and the Darkspeed X which were are two of our best drivers of 2024. They combine a bright colorway with Azaleas on the sole and Augusta green highlights for a striking look. Paired with an exclusive shaft and headcover, this driver is certainly a departure from the covert, all-black appearance of the regular Darkspeed!
<a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11262-101987-148134?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&website=194177&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carlsgolfland.com%2Fcobra-darkspeed-x-driver-season-opener-driver" data-link-merchant="carlsgolfland.com"">Cobra Darkspeed Limited Edition Season Opener Drivers | Available at Carl's Golfland.
Now $649
We love the whole Darkspeed driver range and now, ahead of the 2024 Masters, two of the range has been given an Augusta National themed facelift! Featuring all the same tech, this is one for the collectors out there.
Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/drivers/cobra-darkspeed-x-driver-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="carlsgolfland.com"">Cobra Darkspeed X Driver Review
The LS model, which targets faster swingers looking to minimize spin rates, features three weight ports that house two 3g weights and one 12g weight; two in the front and a third back weight position. The 12g weight can be placed in the heel or toe to fine-tune fade bias, or in the back to add spin and forgiveness.
The X model, which probably suits the widest range of players, features a back weight and a second front weight position allowing players plenty of scope to optimize their ball flight.
The headcover is a thing of beauty and will certainly blend in with the Augusta backdrop when the 2024 Masters gets going.
The matching limited edition headcover comes standard along with Mitsubishi Tensei 1k Black shaft in choice of X, S, or R flex and 9- and 10.5-degree loft options.
The Cobra Darkpeed Limited Edition Season Opener drivers ($649) are available now on cobragolf.com.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K 9 degree - Fujikura Ventus Red 6X 45.75"
Fairway wood: TaylorMade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5° - Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White shaft 70TX
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11 - Project X LS 6.5 shafts
Wedges: PXG Sugar Daddy 54 and 60 degree - Project X LS 6.0 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
