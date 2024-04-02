Cobra Releases Limited Edition Augusta-Themed Darkspeed Drivers

It’s that time of the golfing year, The Masters is nearly upon us! Soon our TV screens will be filled with Azaleas, pine needles, and the most perfectly manicured grass imaginable. But, if you can’t wait until then, Cobra Golf is offering an early flavor of Augusta with two limited edition Masters-themed models of its Darkspeed drivers.

(Image credit: Cobra)

The two models available are the Darkspeed LS and the Darkspeed X which were are two of our best drivers of 2024. They combine a bright colorway with Azaleas on the sole and Augusta green highlights for a striking look. Paired with an exclusive shaft and headcover, this driver is certainly a departure from the covert, all-black appearance of the regular Darkspeed!

<a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11262-101987-148134?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&website=194177&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carlsgolfland.com%2Fcobra-darkspeed-x-driver-season-opener-driver" data-link-merchant="carlsgolfland.com"">Cobra Darkspeed Limited Edition Season Opener Drivers | Available at Carl's Golfland.

Now $649 We love the whole Darkspeed driver range and now, ahead of the 2024 Masters, two of the range has been given an Augusta National themed facelift! Featuring all the same tech, this is one for the collectors out there. Read our full <a href="https://www.golfmonthly.com/reviews/drivers/cobra-darkspeed-x-driver-review" data-link-merchant="golfmonthly.com"" data-link-merchant="carlsgolfland.com"">Cobra Darkspeed X Driver Review

The LS model, which targets faster swingers looking to minimize spin rates, features three weight ports that house two 3g weights and one 12g weight; two in the front and a third back weight position. The 12g weight can be placed in the heel or toe to fine-tune fade bias, or in the back to add spin and forgiveness.

(Image credit: Cobra)

The X model, which probably suits the widest range of players, features a back weight and a second front weight position allowing players plenty of scope to optimize their ball flight.

The headcover is a thing of beauty and will certainly blend in with the Augusta backdrop when the 2024 Masters gets going.

(Image credit: Cobra)

The matching limited edition headcover comes standard along with Mitsubishi Tensei 1k Black shaft in choice of X, S, or R flex and 9- and 10.5-degree loft options.

The Cobra Darkpeed Limited Edition Season Opener drivers ($649) are available now on cobragolf.com.