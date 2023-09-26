Check Out Glenmuir's Huge Range Of Ryder Cup Apparel

Glenmuir has released its range of Ryder Cup apparel ahead of the big tournament, with some excellent products now available

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

Ryder Cup season is almost upon us and, as the world's best descend upon Marco Simone for the 44th edition of the tournament, brands are starting to release limited edition equipment and clothing specifically catered towards the biggest tournament in golf.

Recently, it was revealed that Ralph Lauren would be the clothing provider for Team USA, with plenty of their apparel available to purchase. Now, following the news, Glenmuir have also revealed their range for the team tournament, with a number of eye-catching pieces available via their site.

Glenmuir Mens Cashmere Ryder Cup Golf Sweater | Available at Glenmuir

Glenmuir Mens Cashmere Ryder Cup Golf Sweater | Available at Glenmuir

A stylish garment that features a water repellent finish, the Cashmere Golf Sweater has superb temperature control capabilities due to its 1/4 zip design

View Deal
Glenmuir Mock Pebbled Leather Golf Shoe Bag | Available at Glenmuir

Glenmuir Mock Pebbled Leather Golf Shoe Bag | Available at Glenmuir

You can't go wrong with a golf shoe bag, with the Pebbled Leather embroidered with the Ryder Cup logo making for a smart, clean look

View Deal
Glenmuir Mens All Over Trophy Print Performance Polo Shirt | Available at Glenmuir

Glenmuir Mens All Over Trophy Print Performance Polo Shirt | Available at Glenmuir

Available in both a white and navy option, the All Over Trophy Print Polo will make you stand out on the golf course

View Deal
Glenmuir Ladies Performance Midlayer Jacket | Available at Glenmuir

Glenmuir Ladies Performance Midlayer Jacket | Available at Glenmuir 

This Performance Midlayer Jacket oozes class, with a full zip and invisible side pockets making it extremely practical out on the course

View Deal

Glenmuir is a brand that has been around for decades, with the company known for producing some of the best golf sweaters and best golf polo shirts that money can buy.

For this year's Ryder Cup, they continue to produce various different designs on an array of apparel. These range from pullovers to quarter zips and polo tops, with the brand producing both male and female garments for the ardent Ryder Cup supporter. 

In this piece, we have picked out our favorite garments that Glenmuir are offering for the 2023 Ryder Cup and, whilst we are on the topic of team sports, the company is even offering Solheim Cup apparel, with a number of items customized to show off the iconic Solheim Cup logo.

Glenmuir Mens V Neck Cotton Golf Slipover | Available at Glenmuir

Glenmuir Mens V Neck Cotton Golf Slipover | Available at Glenmuir

Lightweight and breathable, the V Neck Slipover is available in multiple color and sizing options

View Deal
Glenmuir Merino Golf Bobble Hat | Available at Glenmuir

Glenmuir Merino Golf Bobble Hat | Available at Glenmuir

Perfect for the winter weather, this Bobble Hat has a thinsulate thermal brushed fleece lining that helps keep heat in, even in the most extreme conditions

View Deal
Glenmuir Ladies Cotton Pique Golf Polo Shirt | Available at Glenmuir

Glenmuir Ladies Cotton Pique Golf Polo Shirt | Available at Glenmuir

Featuring a cotton, elastane construction, the Pique Golf Shirt has plenty of stretch so won't limit movement within the swing. 

View Deal
Glenmuir Mens Zip Neck Golf Sweater | Available at Glenmuir

Glenmuir Mens Zip Neck Golf Sweater | Available at Glenmuir

Featuring block colors, this smart sweater has contrast rib panels on the sleeves, as well as a cotton-cashmere blend construction.

View Deal

Along with Ralph Lauren and Glenmuir, G/FORE have also introduced themselves into the Ryder Cup merchandise sector, with the company releasing some of the coolest Ryder Cup merchandise we have seen.

It's worth noting that all of this Ryder Cup apparel and equipment will only be available for a set amount of time, so grab it quickly before it's gone after the tournament!

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.


Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.


Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

