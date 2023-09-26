Check Out Glenmuir's Huge Range Of Ryder Cup Apparel

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ryder Cup season is almost upon us and, as the world's best descend upon Marco Simone for the 44th edition of the tournament, brands are starting to release limited edition equipment and clothing specifically catered towards the biggest tournament in golf.

Recently, it was revealed that Ralph Lauren would be the clothing provider for Team USA, with plenty of their apparel available to purchase. Now, following the news, Glenmuir have also revealed their range for the team tournament, with a number of eye-catching pieces available via their site.

Glenmuir Mens Cashmere Ryder Cup Golf Sweater | Available at Glenmuir A stylish garment that features a water repellent finish, the Cashmere Golf Sweater has superb temperature control capabilities due to its 1/4 zip design

Glenmuir Mock Pebbled Leather Golf Shoe Bag | Available at Glenmuir You can't go wrong with a golf shoe bag, with the Pebbled Leather embroidered with the Ryder Cup logo making for a smart, clean look

Glenmuir Mens All Over Trophy Print Performance Polo Shirt | Available at Glenmuir Available in both a white and navy option, the All Over Trophy Print Polo will make you stand out on the golf course

Glenmuir Ladies Performance Midlayer Jacket | Available at Glenmuir This Performance Midlayer Jacket oozes class, with a full zip and invisible side pockets making it extremely practical out on the course

Glenmuir is a brand that has been around for decades, with the company known for producing some of the best golf sweaters and best golf polo shirts that money can buy.

For this year's Ryder Cup, they continue to produce various different designs on an array of apparel. These range from pullovers to quarter zips and polo tops, with the brand producing both male and female garments for the ardent Ryder Cup supporter.

In this piece, we have picked out our favorite garments that Glenmuir are offering for the 2023 Ryder Cup and, whilst we are on the topic of team sports, the company is even offering Solheim Cup apparel, with a number of items customized to show off the iconic Solheim Cup logo.

Glenmuir Mens V Neck Cotton Golf Slipover | Available at Glenmuir Lightweight and breathable, the V Neck Slipover is available in multiple color and sizing options

Glenmuir Merino Golf Bobble Hat | Available at Glenmuir Perfect for the winter weather, this Bobble Hat has a thinsulate thermal brushed fleece lining that helps keep heat in, even in the most extreme conditions

Glenmuir Ladies Cotton Pique Golf Polo Shirt | Available at Glenmuir Featuring a cotton, elastane construction, the Pique Golf Shirt has plenty of stretch so won't limit movement within the swing.

Glenmuir Mens Zip Neck Golf Sweater | Available at Glenmuir Featuring block colors, this smart sweater has contrast rib panels on the sleeves, as well as a cotton-cashmere blend construction.

Along with Ralph Lauren and Glenmuir, G/FORE have also introduced themselves into the Ryder Cup merchandise sector, with the company releasing some of the coolest Ryder Cup merchandise we have seen.

It's worth noting that all of this Ryder Cup apparel and equipment will only be available for a set amount of time, so grab it quickly before it's gone after the tournament!